Parents often struggle with determining what is the “right” book for their child to read. Is it too hard, too easy or just right?
Well, Goldilocks had the right idea. Your child should experience all three.
The Five Finger Rule works as an indicator of how difficult a book is to read. Listen as your child reads a book and keep track of how many mistakes he makes on a page. A page is one with several paragraphs on it. If it is a picture book, keep track for the entire book.
If your child reads a word incorrectly, count it. If he misses the same word again, don’t count it. Also, stopping to decode a word and make a correction is not a mistake. He is actually using good reading strategies.
If your child makes five mistakes or more, the book is classified as a challenge. If there are below five mistakes, the book is at your child’s reading level. If there are zero mistakes and no corrections, the book is easy. If he asks your help, assist him by telling him the word but count it as a mistake.
After you determine if the book is easy, at level or challenging, now what do you do?
A good formula to use is 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 = a happy reader. Start with two easy books. Reading easy books builds fluency, confidence and willingness to try harder books. Next read ome “at level” book. Reading on level helps your child build vocabulary and decoding skills. Now read one easy book. This takes the stress out of decoding and helps build expression skills. Then it is time for one at challenge level. It is important that your child has a high interest in the subject of this book. The need to experience something he likes will help encourage your child to keep reading even if it is more difficult. This may also be the time you partner read with your child. Make sure when you are reading, he is following along with you. If you see the frustration level is getting high, you need to suggest finding another book and go back to the beginning of the formula.
Another thing to consider as you choose a book for your child is the interest level versus the type of text. In my 30 years of teaching readers, I found the interest level is more important than the type of text it is. If your beginning reader loves picture books, then he should be reading picture books. If he loves graphic novels, then it is with graphic novels that he should be practicing his skills. If he loves animals, then non-fiction books should be his choice. With beginning readers, the main goal is to spark that love of reading, and nothing else kills that spark quicker than being made to read things that you absolutely have no interest in. Later, when your child loves reading and exploring books, then begin to challenge him with all the many different types of books and what they have to offer.
Remember, the right book is the one your child is lost in and won’t put down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.