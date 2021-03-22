Spring has sprung ... or at least spring break has!
The weather is warming up, and early spring flowers are poking their heads out of the moisture-laden soil. We are all begging to get outside and start a new adventure.
An excellent activity for any child is gardening. Now, I don’t mean a half-acre of prime ground, because an undertaking as big as that would be mind boggling for most. I suggest planting a few seeds in the ground or in a pot on the porch, patio or even the windowsill. One little seed coming to life can sprout all sorts of other investigations and adventures.
If you are successful and actually produce a flower or something you can eat, that is reward enough, but the process teaches youngsters so much, even in failure. I must profess I do not have a green thumb, but I have taken on the task of introducing many youngsters to the fascinating process of plant growth.
Where to start can be daunting, so here are two activities to try.
Seed sprouting: In a sealable plastic bag, place a moist piece of paper towel. Put a green bean seed or two in the bag. Seal. Tape to a window that receives direct sunlight for part of the day. In a second bag, place a dry piece of paper towel with seeds and tape beside the other bag. Observe over the next few days. You should see a difference between the two bags. The one with moisture should sprout. WARNING: Do not open the bag. It is very odorous; in fact, it’s down right awful. I had to air out my classroom one Monday morning as I left Friday without taking care of my seed experiments.
Pumpkin seeds: Take a pencil and poke three holes in the bottom of a Styrofoam cup. Place soil in the cup up to about ½ inch from the top. Dig a hole about the size of a quarter and 1 inch deep. Place a pumpkin seed in the hole and gently fill in the hole. Place where there is sunlight for part of the day. Water to keep the soil moist but not saturated. The holes in the bottom of the cup will drain excess water off. Place a saucer or lid under the cup to catch any runoff. Let your starter plant reach about 3 to 5 inches and then transplant either out in the yard or a larger patio pot. Pumpkins are very hardy and hopefully by Halloween you will have your very own pumpkin to carve.
The challenge of container gardening can be very rewarding. Patios can produce actual food you can harvest and eat. Here are 10 vegetables that do quite well in containers: beans (yellow and green), beets, chard, chili peppers, lettuce (leaf), onions, radishes, spinach, sweet peppers and tomatoes (red or yellow).
Give gardening a try. Watch out for early frosts. Make plans now so when the weather is right, go forth and grow that salad!
