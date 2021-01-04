It is so much easier to order the kids around. Tell them what to do and where to be without having to deal with explanation or complications. As adults we often think the ideal world is run that way, but, in the real world, adults have to make choices and live through the consequences of those choices. That is why it is paramount that we start training our kids the correct way to make choices and how to predict some of the consequences of those actions.
What are the advantages of allowing your child to make choices? First of all, the process reduces the impulsivity of your child’s actions. Making a well-thought-out choice takes time. Second, it gives your child of sense of control, which in this crazy unpredictable world we live, can be hard to find. Third, giving your child the power of choice sends a message that you value his opinion and therefore value him.
Now choice is a tricky thing. When first giving your child the power of choice, do not give him a blank slate. Begin with giving him three choices, all of which you can live with. Also pick an area that you really can give up control. Clothes is a good place to start, but the outfit you wear to the park might be better than those worn to church.
As your child gets more practice in making decisions from the three choices you have supplied, it is time to introduce free choice, letting him make a choice based on his knowledge bank. It might be difficult to watch him head out to the park wearing those favorite shorts when it is 50 degrees out, but always look for the lesson hidden within that choice. When he returns shivering and teeth chattering, never point out the wrong choice but discuss why he is shivering and what could he have done different.
The creation of the choice box brings the spirit of anticipation into the equation. Sit with your child and decide what are some areas he could exercise his right to choose. Write each area of choice on a slip of paper. The number of slips should be at least 14. You have a right to veto any suggestion but be sure to include some of his requests. In the morning, have your child pull one of the slips out. That will be his choice today. Some examples: What to wear to school. What to drink with dinner. What TV show to watch at 6 pm. What type of cereal to eat. The list is endless. At the end of the day, put the slip back in the box and discuss how your child would rate his choice and why. Periodically put new slips into the box.
Choice is a skill that needs to be taught and practiced many times. Give your child the opportunity to experience the thrill of choosing correctly and the realization that a different choice might have been wiser so when he has to make a life-and-death choice he has the tools to choose wisely.
