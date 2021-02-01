Some people let Feb. 2 pass without notice. I, however, hold many fond memories of the date.
Growing up in northern Michigan, winter was a long haul. Snow began in early November and lasted until mid- or late April. So when Groundhog Day rolled around, everyone was in need of a party! My parents and extended family would throw a celebration almost equal to the Christmas holidays. There were lots of food and drinks, with various card and board games played. I remember the celebrations but not whether the groundhog saw his shadow. Feb. 2 was usually the midpoint of the cold winter months, and that groundhog gave us hope.
Flash forward to my 31st Groundhog Day. I was about to deliver my first-born child, and my father was delighted that his first granddaughter chose his favorite holiday to appear. It was another sign of great hope.
Now, I am about to celebrate my 72nd Groundhog Day and the world is a little if not a lot CRAZY and a even bigger sign of hope is on the horizon with the introduction of a vaccine.
So it’s time for you to gather all your enthusiasm and celebrate the rodent with the ability to foretell the future. Here are some fun ideas to do with your child. Who knows? It may become an annual celebration in your house.
No. 1: Take a piece of cardboard and draw a silhouette of a groundhog. Next, fasten the groundhog to a pencil or stick. Find a place that receives full sun. At a designated time, observe if there is a shadow or not. Remember, if he sees his shadow, there is six more weeks of winter. If he does not, there will be an early spring ... though they never have said how early!
No. 2: On a paper sandwich bag or grocery bag, depending on how large of a head it will be placed, attach two popsicle sticks on the inside of the bag, midway on one side. Be sure that 2 to 3 inches of the stick are pointing over the edge. Next, on the outside of the bag above the ‘teeth’ draw an oval for the nose and two circles for the eyes. Color in with a black marker. You may add eyelashes and whiskers if you wish. Place on your head and go outside to see your shadow. If you can, run back into the house. If you can’t, do a happy dance.
No. 3: Take note of what the prediction of the official Groundhog, Puxatawney Phil, is. Get a calendar and collect data on the weather for the next six weeks. Note the temperature, if the sun is out, if there are storms and noticeable changes in the weather. At the end of the six weeks, draw a conclusion as to how accurate Phil was.
Celebration of what seems to be a silly thing is thoroughly enjoyed by kids. They find it interesting and entertaining. Let their imaginations go! In fact, seek out what interesting or unusual things are celebrated each day, a task made so much easier with the invention of Google search. You might be surprised how quickly those six more weeks of winter pass.
