If there is something summer has plenty of, it is sun. We often speak of its warmth, but we just don’t realize just how hot it can get. Ever hear the expression, “It’s so hot you could fry eggs?” This week we are going to see if that is true.
MATERIALS
3 eggs, tin foil, cooking oil spray, oven mitts, magnifying glass, clear glass plate, watch
ACTIVITY
1. On a hot and sunny day, find a section of sidewalk, patio or table that is getting full exposure to the sun. The surface can be smooth or textured.
2. Place a piece of 6-by-6-inch tin foil, reflective side up, on the surface. Spray the foil with the cooking spray.
3. Crack an egg on the tin foil. Observe what happens.
4. Time how long it takes to cook the egg.
5. Next, do Step 2 but hold a clear plate above the egg, allowing the sunlight to pass through the plate and hit the egg. Be sure to wear oven mitts to protect your hands if the plate gets warm. Do Steps 3 and 4.
6. Finally, do Step 2 but place the magnifying glass above the egg. Again, wear the oven mitts for protection. Do Steps 3 and 4.
WHAT YOU HAVE LEARNED
Answer and discuss the questions:
1. Compare the findings of your activity. Which cooked faster?
2. Did the plate or magnifying glass work better?
3. What are some things that might have influenced the outcome?
WHERE TO GO FROM HERE
1. Find different surfaces to do the experiment: dark, metal or light-colored surfaces. Compare results.
2. Google “solar cooking books for kids.” You will be surprised on the number of books available.
3. Discuss the safety issues that the sun and heat brings to summer: sunburn, dangers of leaving animals in cars, and signs of heat stroke.
Now, if talking about all this solar power has made you hot, here is a great way to cool down with a summer treat.
MATERIALS
(makes 1 serving)
1⁄2 cup of half and half, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1⁄4 teaspoon of vanilla
2 quart-sized sandwich baggies, 1 gallon-sized sandwich baggie, 1⁄2 cup of salt (large rock salt works best), 5 or 6 cups of ice
ACTIVITY
1. Measure out sugar and vanilla and half and half into a quart-sized sandwich baggie.
2. Squeeze out as much air as you can and seal the baggie.
3. Place the baggie inside the other quart sized baggie for extra protection.
4. Place the doubled-up baggie into the gallon-sized baggie and add the 5 cups of ice.
5. Add the 1⁄2 cup of salt to the gallon baggie and seal it.
6. Now it’s time to shake! Shake the baggie for five to 10 minutes, and the cream should begin to solidify. (You may need to add an additional cup of ice while shaking if the ice melts too quickly.)
7. Check the small baggie to determine the consistency.
8. Once you’re satisfied with the consistency of the ice cream, cut a corner off the baggie and squeeze the ice cream out into a bowl like soft serve ice cream. Add toppings if desired!
Hot or cold, summer can give you adventures your tummies will enjoy!
