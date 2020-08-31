Encouraging a beginning writer can be a challenge. The skill of expressing your thoughts in a written form is a complex craft that takes years to develop. However, classrooms across the nation are pushing students to develop that skill at a younger age and often end up killing any desire to write.
How can we as parents nurture the desire to create without making it an area of frustration?
First, realize the process of writing for the beginning writer doesn’t include spelling and sentence structure. Now, before all you English teachers start throwing things, there is a definite need for those two things as the writing process proceeds, but for the beginning writer the need to express one’s ideas in word form is more important than worrying about spelling the words correctly and where to put the commas.
Imagination and creation go hand-in-hand in the writing process. The best way to create a writer is to spark his imagination. Let him talk about where his mind wonders and the many avenues those thoughts provide. When he has finished his story, ask questions that cause him to explain in more detail his ideas. For example, if your child begins “There once was a unicorn that lived in a land far way,” you might ask “What color was the unicorn?” or “What was the land called?” or “ What was the unicorn’s name?”
A great way to encourage a writer is to volunteer to be a scribe for his expressions. Simply write down what he says. Then ask your expanding questions, and add the comments to his story. Next, discuss where he wants to break the story into pages. As you write the completed story on the pages, have him illustrate the lines on each page. Children usually draw long before they can manipulate their pencil to form words. Celebrate your child’s first manuscript!
After several “books” have been written, reread and share them with others. This may spark new ideas for future books. Do not be surprised if the first creations resemble other books that have been read to them. This is another good reason to read to your child. It teaches story structure and form.
It should be noted here that these first creations will not be Pulitzer Prize winners, but the first steps to perhaps the joy of writing. It is the fact they are expressions of your child’s thoughts that is to be celebrated.
Another way to spark your child’s imagination is to have him draw a picture, then tell a story about that creation. He has already created a new and interesting world to explore through pencil and crayons. You are just assisting your child in sharing that world with others.
It is so important to give your child the opportunity to express his thoughts, first with conversation, then manuscript form. Nurture your young writer. You will be giving him a gift that will serve him well his entire life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.