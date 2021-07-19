How can it be that time again? In 10 days or so a new school year begins and we are all standing around asking each other, “Where did the summer go?”
Now with earlier and earlier starting dates, and disruptive school days of virtual and non-virtual, summer seems to be a fleeting memory. As a former school teacher, I still believe summer is necessary. It is a time to recharge the batteries and give time for kids to be kids. Not necessarily a break from learning but a break from learning in a very structured demanding system.
As we look at our last week of summer break, there are certain things that you need to do to get ready for the inevitable first day of school. These will help your child slide into the routine of school and even prepare you for the next 10 months.
1. Sneak in a little bit of routine into every day. The summer is filled with odd meal and sleep times. Often kids become refrigerator grazers. When they are hungry, they walk over to the fridge and grab something. Bedtimes become very flexible and waking times more arbitrary. Problem is when school starts, the fridge is not available and that yellow bus arrives so early! Try to start with a set bedtime at least a week ahead of the start of school. Encourage eating more at meal times and less snacking.
2. If you haven’t read to your child regularly throughout the summer, begin reading to him every day for about 10 minutes. This helps build the routine a reading time and when school starts, your child becomes the reader and you the listener.
3. Begin to prepare a study area for homework. Let your child have input as to where and how that area is going to look. Have him produce artwork for the walls or a pencil holder made of a decorated cheese box. Make a list of supplies that are needed. This is an area where your child is going to spend a lot of time and he should feel comfortable there.
4. Make a memory book of summer activities. This is a reminder of things they might have learned or experienced during break. This book is a great resource for writing projects during the school year.
5. Plan a special activity to mark the end of summer. It doesn’t have to be a weeklong vacation. Just a time that is set aside to make memories and focus on each other. It may be a camp out in the backyard or living room. It may be exploring the pond at the local park. It may be planning a special meal or watching fireworks over a lake. No matter what it is, you won’t regret it.
6. Discuss with your child your expectations for the coming year. Remember expectations should reflect your child abilities. Discuss any anxieties that your child may have about the coming year. Begin to develop that line of communication that you will use throughout the year.
Preparation is important for any successful event. What is more important than your child’s successful school year? Here’s to the 2021-22 school year. Bring it on! WE ARE READY!
