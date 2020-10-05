This time of year is marked with a stressful and perplexing event — the release of report cards.
Parents are faced with the dilemma of confronting the situation head on or treating it as simple information that needs not to be discussed. Children are apprehensive and anxious and look to parents for clues as to how to handle the situation.
This year, it is especially difficult to navigate this situation with online, in-school or various combinations of classes.
Report cards are simply an indicator as to how your child is doing in various subjects. It is one way to summarize your child’s work over a given period of time in comparison to expectations of performance on various state standards. It does not indicate effort or attitude.
So, how do you use this report to benefit your child’s educational experience?
Might I suggest you use it as a format to set goals for the next grading period, rather than focusing on past performance.
First step: If the report contains elements that aren’t what you expected, take time to calm down and put away the impulse to yell. This needs to be a conversation, not an argument.
Second step: Let your child read, without your input, what the card reports. Then begin the process of discussing what it says.
Third step: Have your child state what subject he is proudest of and did best in. Ask why he thinks he did better in that subject. These are his opinions and shouldn’t be debated. If he can’t think of anything, ask did you turn in homework? Did you like the subject? Did you study for tests? How did you do on tests? Did you pay attention during class?
Fourth step: Have your child state what subject or subjects he did not do as well in and why. Again, ask the above questions to determine just how that grade was earned.
Fifth step: Create goals for the next grading period. Keep in mind, improvement should be realistic to your child’s abilities. Make the goal obtainable. If you feel your child is putting good effort into the subject and is struggling, that is when the goal may be just to maintain that grade and a time to discuss with your child’s teacher a plan for improvement.
Sixth step: Help your child set a road map for success. Have him choose the area he wants to improve first. Discuss the steps that need to be taken to reach his goals. Use the answers to the questions to shape work habits. Monitor his progress over the next nine weeks and gently remind him of your conversation. If the report card has several areas that need improving, do not overwhelm your child. Focus on one or two areas that need improving. I have observed that improvement in a few areas often results in overall improvement due to the fact that the reason for low grades stems from poor work habits rather than inability.
Remember: That slip of paper is not your child but a reflection of how he is performing at school. Use it as a tool to help him walk the road to success and not a weapon that destroys spirit and self-worth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.