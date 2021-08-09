The excitement of the first day has worn off. Soon, we will see the start of the seasonal abnormality Schoolitis. The symptoms may vary, but the cause is universal.
The first hint that Schoolitis is about to strike is that your child asks several times a day how many days remain until Friday. Some children seem to focus on activities that are going to happen on the weekend and count the days until Saturday.
You may see a little less bounce in the step as your child climbs out of bed. He may stagger at first and then a deep sigh propels him across the room to get dressed. Severe cases exhibit the inability to hear alarm clocks or a mother’s pleading to get up.
Breakfast seems to aggravate the condition. Even the distraction of a treasure found in the cereal box doesn’t deter the overall feeling of dread that spreads over your child’s face. Preparation of the lunch speeds up adverse reactions to the reality that the bus stop or the ride to school is inevitable.
Now begins the process of concocting up a collection of fake symptoms that will lead to that moment of hesitation from Mom. The angry tummy or dizziness is followed by a whimper, which makes Mom second guess her initial assessment that all is well. In cases of austere Schoolitis, there may be actual vomiting and a slight temperature.
What is a parent to do?
First of all, realize that Schoolitis does exist. Some children are asymptomatic, while others are affected to a point of illness. If the symptoms are slight, time and new activities at school will counteract any adverse reactions. However, if Schoolitis progresses to a point of physical illness, intervention is necessary.
Let your child know that you realize he is anxious about going to school. Ask him what is it about school that he finds threatening. Validate his feelings. Do not try to minimize the situation. Let him know that you are willing to work within reason to help find a solution to the situation. Children do need to learn there are limits to what can be done but you are willing to work to find a solution. If there are several sources to the anxiety, ask which source is the worse and address that one first. Work together so that your child feels he is being heard and supported.
In some cases, children simply miss seeing a parent. I often encouraged parents to paste a picture of themselves inside the child’s book bag or lunch box. Do not be offended if they ask for a picture of their favorite pet or stuffed animal.
The option of staying home should not be used unless extreme distress is witnessed. In case of that scenario, enlist the help of the classroom teacher and counselor. There may be other underlying causes for the anxiety.
Every year I would witness the ramifications of Schoolitis. It is the job of everyone concerned to create an atmosphere where Schoolitis can not flourish and positive attitudes thrive.
