I found it interesting that Valentine’s Day was one of the most favorite of the holidays that were celebrated in my classroom.
My own children were not immune to the Valentine’s Day wonder. I remember a snow day occurred on Feb. 14 when my little one was in second grade. I was met with sheer panic when I broke the news to her that the weather was entirely too bad to venture out. All the reasoning and pleading would not lessen the feeling that this was the worse day of her life! It surely wasn’t those tasteless miniature candy hearts that made the day? I finally think I figured it out. It was the sheer fact that someone was giving you bona fide, concrete evidence of their friendship and/or devotion, and they actually mailed it to you in your Valentine’s mailbox.
Therefore, Valentine’s Day 2021 will have its challenges. With our COVID reality, there might not be Valentine’s card exchanges, mailboxes or treats. Your classmates may be only as close as your screen. So, what can be done to bring that Valentine’s excitement into your child’s heart?
First, mail a Valentine to them. Yes by “snail mail.” Kids love to get real mail addressed to them. You don’t need to buy a Valentine ... simply create it with paper, pencils or crayons, scissors and glue.
Next, if you are a baker, mix up a batch of Valentine’s cookies. If not, opt for Pillsbury cookies in a tube. Making them together also can be fun.
Talk about what Valentine’s Day is all about. It is you letting someone know they are important to you. Create a few heart-shaped cards and let your child present the cards to family members, telling the recipients why they are special to them.
Another activity is Valentine wishes. This is not telling someone what you are personally wishing for but what you are wishing will happen to them. Take a lunch sack, and decorate it with hearts, the words “Valentine Wishes” and the recipient’s name. Next, on a slip of paper (it can be heart-shaped if you want), write down something you are wishing will happen to or for that person. It can be something that will happen today or in the future. Fold the piece of paper and place it in the sack. Place as many as pieces of paper as you can think of. Lastly, present it to that person and watch the smiles it creates.
Valentine’s Day is also an opportunity to give thanks to those in our community that have fought the battle of this last year: the medical personnel, first responders, teachers, mailmen and even essential workers like grocery store clerks and baggers. Thank them for their service.
Long-care facility residents have been isolated for almost a year and are eager for any connection to the outside world. Address cards to “resident” and let the facility decide which resident will receive the card.
Valentine’s Day 2021 will be different than any other Valentine’s Day. My Valentine’s Wish for you and your child is that you share the warm feelings in your heart with someone else.
