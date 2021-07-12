With the first rumbling in the distance, there comes the anxious looks. As the wind picks up and the sunshine becomes night, the eyes widen. When the leaves turn up to meet the first raindrops, a small whimper can be heard. And, when the first flash of lightning and a loud crack fill the air, panic sets in.
I could be describing the reaction of either my cocker spaniel or a child who has developed a fear of summer thunderstorms. Now, there isn’t much I can do to reason with a cocker spaniel, but there are some things that can help alleviate the fear of thunderstorms for a child.
Probably the first step in helping your child’s anxiety toward thunderstorms is to evaluate your reaction to storms. If you exhibit anxiety, your child’s reaction may be a mirror image of your own. If you do have that fear, take this opportunity to help yourself and your child.
Knowledge is power. Investigate what creates a thunderstorm, lightning, thunder and severity ratings. There are some very good books on thunderstorms for all ages. Google “books about thunderstorms for kids.” There are both fiction and nonfiction books available. Read them together and discuss whether you have seen these things happen before a storm. Talk about what weather radar can tell us about the storm. Study what animals and nature do to warn of impending storms. The more understanding of what is happening there is, the less fear.
By all means, do not belittle a child’s fear. It is very real to them. Acknowledge the fear and supply comfort. During the storm is not a time to reason, but a time to help your child get through the incident.
ACTIVITY: Creating a Safe Zone
1. Choose a safe place where all family members will assemble if weather gets threatening. This area should be free of windows and located in the basement or the interior of the home. Have your child create a sign to put on the door.
2. Next, fill a container with necessary items you may need as you wait out the storm. Let your child put one item in that provides security, such as a stuffed animal or blanket. Include water and prepackaged food items, flashlights, first aid kit and radio. As you fill the container, discuss what each item will be used for. The more your child is involved the better.
3. Discuss what is expected of each member of the family when there comes a time to use the safe zone. Be sure to talk about how important it is not to argue with an adult when they give the order to take shelter.
4. Have a practice drill. Pick a time when there is no threatening weather in sight.
You may want to keep track of the time it took and try to improve on how long it takes to be in shelter mode. Do this more than once.
5. After you use the area the first time for real, sit down and go over the plan. What worked? What didn’t? What needs to be changed?
Fear is strong but a plan can help lessen the fear. With a good plan, you can weather the storm.
