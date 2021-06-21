Anyone who knows me knows I’m a hugger. This past year and a half that is what I have missed the most — simply hugging someone when I greet them.
I know I may be violating someone’s personal space and I have learned to ask first. But I was raised a hugger, and I am too old to change, so I am going to die a hugger.
I have created a character that is called Huggable Harry (or Harrietta if you prefer.) The principle behind Harry is the same as Flat Stanley. A child sends an image to people they know, and they in turn create an adventure for this character and then send that image back or even send it on to someone they know. I have given suggestions for conventional and virtual forms of communication.
MATERIALS
Paper, crayons or markers, envelope and stamps if using snail mail.
ACTIVITY
1. Google “Outline of child,” and choose the outline for Harry or Harrietta. Ask your child to color in the character adding all the detail he wishes.
2. Create a list of 10 people you wish to send Harry to, either by snail mail (US Postal Service) or by email or both. Ten is just a number; you can do more or less. Be sure to choose people that would take the time to join in on the adventure. The advantage of snail mail is the thrill of sending and receiving actual letters in the mail, but the disadvantage is the increase in postal rates. The virtual method is cheaper, but the security of who has access to your email address can cause issues. Taking and sending pictures is so much easier virtually.
3. On a separate piece of paper write, “This is Huggable Harry, and I am sending you a hug because (tell them why they deserve a hug). I am asking you to take a picture of you hugging Harry and send it to me. You may include what you and Harry did today. You may send Harry to someone you know. If you get a reply back, please let me know. Thank you for loving Harry.”
If you are sending it virtually, send in an email and attach a picture of Harry.
For those who have creative friends, send the outline of Harry and have them create their own Harry.
4. Now all you have to do is wait for replies.
WHAT YOU HAVE LEARNED
Answer and discuss the following questions.
Why did you choose the people to send Harry to? Do they have anything in common? How many answers do you think you’ll get back?
What adventures do you think Harry is having?
How far will Harry travel?
WHERE TO GO FROM HERE
1. On a map, mark where Harry has traveled. Calculate the number of miles he has traveled. Make a list of the different states he has seen.
2. Present Harry to people in the community that you decide need a hug.
3. Discuss what makes Harry huggable.
For us huggers, nothing replaces an honest to goodness hug, but Harry is an extension of that process. Harry can bring a smile to someone’s face, regardless if you are the sender or receiver.
