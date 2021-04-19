With the appearance of April showers and May flowers comes the realization that the end of school is only weeks away. Teachers are faced with a long list of skills that need to be covered by the end of the year, and kids’ attention spans are getting shorter. It is imperative that you encourage your child to stay focused and motivated.
This task is easier said than done!
When I taught, I observed every year that my students’ eagerness to learn was directly proportional to the temperature outside. As the daily temperatures rose, the attention span lowered. I always said that as soon as the temperature consistently registered above 74 degrees, learning stopped and crowd control began.
All is not lost. There are ways to counteract the effects of spring fever. Embrace that your child wants to be outside in the fresh air and find ways to increase the opportunity to connect what he has learned inside to the outside.
Do you have a child involved in baseball or softball? Principles of science and physics are involved in a successful ballgame. Talk about past seasons and predict outcomes. Have your child keep a journal of how it felt to be out on that field, to win or lose, or things to remember about the game.
Do you have a child that loves to climb trees? There are tons of things to learn about trees and what can be found there. Get a field guide to identify trees or collect leaves and press them. Use those leaves to identify the tree. The best time to do this is when the leaves are new and not riddled from bugs taking nibbles for lunch. Did you know there is one tree in Indiana that has three different shapes of leaves?
Do you have a child that loves the creepy crawly things found in your backyard? Grab a pint jar and lid, and go on a scavenger hunt. Have him place those bugs in the jar and bring them back to identify. Did you know that there is an insect that lives in the ground for 10 years and only comes out for 24 hours before it dies? And this is the year that it is suppose to happen in Indiana? For those that love butterflies, you can actually raise Monarch butterflies from eggs found on milkweed to adult butterflies.
Do you have a budding artist? Take a tub of sidewalk chalk, and let him create. Be sure to capture his creations on your phone because those frequent rainstorms erase all evidence. Print out that picture and have him journal why he drew the picture or what the subject of the picture means to him.
There is no law against doing homework outside. Choose reading material about things happening this time of year. Let your child burn off that extra energy before starting homework.
Spring is a wonderful time of year. Take your child’s enthusiasm and channel it toward learning new and exciting things. Before you know it, school will be over and you’ve survived another year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.