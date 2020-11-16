With the invention of the cellphone, reading an actual clock with hands is becoming a lost art.
Some households don’t even have clocks on the wall. However, the ability to read a clock is a state standard that your child is expected to master. Another standard to meet is the ability to manipulate the concept of time, such as determining what time it will be in one hour and 45 minutes.
In my 20-plus years of teaching, I have come to the conclusion that the child’s mastery of the concept of time comes when the child is ready, not when it is thought he should have mastery. With that said, there are a few things you can do to help your child master time.
When practicing time, it is very helpful to have an actual clock to use. You need a working clock that has moving hands. When you manipulate the minute hand, the hour hand moves forward at a slower rate. Your child should understand that 6 o’clock looks different than 6:40, but we still say “6” even if the hour hand isn’t pointing directly at the six.
The ability to count by fives up to 55 needs to be mastered in order to count up to where the minute hand is. When doing this, count by fives until you get to the last number passed and then begin to count by ones for the smaller hash marks.
The next skill to be mastered is how to write time. The invention of the digital clock has really helped this skill. The notation is simply the hour, colon and minutes. Your child should be able to do it in reverse. That is where a clock with hands is needed.
Other standards deal with movement through time. Young children have very little concept of time, begetting the always present question, “Are we there yet?” We haven’t helped by telling them, “Just a minute,” and three hours later we get back to them.
Begin with moving forward and back in hour increments. After that is mastered, do hours and minutes. Again a clock is very handy when practicing this. A helpful hint: always add or subtract the hours first, then do the minutes.
As you travel through your day, be sure to point out when time is used in our everyday happenings. It would be fun to keep track of how many times we use the concept of time in one day.
Another application of the concept of time is to have your child predict how many minutes it will take to do something, such as eat a meal, clean his room or play a game. Keep track of the actual time and then discuss the difference.
You could make a matching game where the cards are clock faces with a matching digital time notation. Begin with the cards all facing up and your child has to find the clock face that matches the digital time. Next, turn all the cards down and play a memory recall format.
Remember, time is an abstract concept and will take time (sorry, I just had to say that) to master. It will be time well spent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.