A child is a member of a unit called a family. This family needs to work together to create an atmosphere in which all members can feel safe, thrive and be successful. Parents often feel they are burdening a child with chores and feel the child shouldn’t be asked to do any tasks. Unfortunately this also sends a message that the child is not a valued part of the unit.
A parent often is found saying, “I’d rather do it myself and get it done the right way.” So where is a child to learn the right way? Be less critical of what is being done and more supportive to the one doing it.
The Chore Board is a helpful tool to teach family responsibility. I have used this with my own children and was pleasantly surprised how well it worked.
The Chore Board
There are two types of chores on the Chore Board. The first is the expected chores that are done because your child is a member of the family. There are consequences for not doing these. The second type is the Bonus Chore; these are chores your child chooses to do and a reward is connected to the completion of the chore.
Determine the chores that your child is expected to complete daily. It is good to start with one to three chores. Determine what consequence will be served if the chore is not completed. Additional chores can be added when the need arises. Chores should be age appropriate.
Next determine three to five other Bonus Chores that he can complete for rewards. Your child cannot do Bonus Chores until the expected chores are completed and approved by a parent. The rewards do not have to be monetary. Consider extra computer time, a later bedtime or an extra bedtime story. Make the reward child specific. You know what will motivate your child. A good rule of thumb is the younger the child, the more immediate the reward.
Write the chores on a 3 x 5 card. It helps if each type of chore is on a different color. Place on a piece of foam board. Bonus chores should include the reward that will be earned. If you have more than one child, it is important that the all chores are assigned to specific children. If this is not done, the older child will choose a task that is easier and the younger one may be left with one that is not age appropriate. I placed an envelope on the board with each child’s name. When a Bonus Chore is completed, the card goes in the envelope.
Breakfast is a great time to go over the Chore Board for the day. Do not coach or nag if your child has not completed his Expected Chore but be ready to apply the consequences.
This is a learning tool. Your child learns family responsibility and hard work will be rewarded. You may be surprised how expected chores become habits and bonus chores multiply in number. A win-win situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.