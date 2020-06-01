As this school year winds down and we say goodbye to perhaps the most confusing and different school year one could ever imagine, one hopes that many lessons have been learned.
Students were forced to absorb material that was new without the guidance of the teacher’s introduction, a structured presentation and, not to mention, guided practice. Students had to find the best way to approach the lesson that provided understanding.
It is hoped students learned to appreciate the time and effort that parents have given. Parents took on the role of teacher in order to maintain some order in an overwhelmingly frightening reality. Parents added another job, even while maintaining their current one. They faced that challenge and won.
Parents got a glimpse into the teacher/student relationship. Perhaps the next parent-teacher conference will be met with less criticism and more open mindedness to a teacher’s suggestion that their child may be experiencing some learning difficulties ... and that the fault for may not lie solely on the teacher’s inability to teach but some responsibility lies with the student.
Parents got an isolated glance of one student’s journey to understanding and are perplexed on how a teacher does this with more than 25 students in the classroom, which means 25 different learning styles, 25 different attitudes and 25 different loads of baggage that come in the classroom with them.
Parents also learned that communication and interaction is an important skill to have when it comes to getting lessons done and accomplished. They have gained an appreciation on just hard their child works or needs to work to gain knowledge. Frustration levels are higher in high-stress situations, and frustration can undermine the desire to learn. Confidence can be destroyed with a moment’s worth of criticism. There’s a fine balance between teacher and parent.
Teachers also learned some valuable lessons through all this. Technology is your friend but can be very frustrating at the same time! Teachers were expected to react and absorb what was happening at light speed. Decisions were made and then unmade. Teachers rolled with the punches, for they knew their students came first and a teacher teaches no matter what the circumstances.
Teachers learned about the important connection between parents and themselves. This could have not been done without parents. Some parents were challenged and found themselves learning things that they had missed in their school years. Teachers had to talk WITH parents, not AT parents. They listened to their concerns and tried to find solutions to individual challenges.
