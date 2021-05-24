There is always a debate this time of year about whether you embrace summer vacation or continue with school.
Teachers are worried about the students backsliding if they do not practice the skills they have acquired the past nine months. Statistics show that students who do not continue to read over summer break do slip a couple of levels of reading comprehension. Parents, weary from nine months of instructing (especially virtual students and struggling learners), feel a break from the grind is in order. Students follow the cues given to them from others.
If students are told that summer vacation is a vacation from all learning, they will gladly jump in and embrace that plan. It is time to put away the pencils, paper and books and run amuck in the sunshine. The dust is blown off those items when the school bell rings in August.
If a student is told school is not out and activities and school work is continued, a student will continue to learn ... but at what price? Doing the same type of activities, those paper-and-pencil type of worksheets, may lead to boredom, less motivation and less learning.
May I suggest a compromise between “formal” classwork and no learning at all? Summer is the time to fire up the creativity, explore new interests and investigate different ways to learn while practicing those valuable skills your child worked so hard to acquire this last year.
What I am proposing is a summer filled with adventures. Now, we all would love to jump on a plane and head out to places unknown but the reality is we still have to work, watch the kids and do laundry, not to mention that limited funds are available for such adventures. So what do these adventures look like? They are activities that stretch the mind and beg for more explanation.
I hope to offer you a weekly peek at activities that you can do with your child that will use the skills they have acquired during the school months but are disguised as fun. They will be cost-effective and hopefully be only the beginning of investigation. The topics will be varied and can be adjusted to fit your child’s skill level. Obviously, the younger the child, the more supervision is needed, but might I suggest that parents become involved in these adventures.
Each adventure will have six sections: Introduction, some basic information about the topic; Materials, what you need to complete the activity; Activity, what to do; What I Have Learned, questions that need to be answered); and Other Places to Go, suggestions on what else you can do.
Some of the adventures will take you a short distance, others around the world. It depends on the travelers. I hope you join me on these new adventures.
Summer vacation is a time to take a break from the formal structure of school but not from learning. Our goal is to create life-long learners, individuals that seek knowledge and information. How we get that information is the adventure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.