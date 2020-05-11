If April showers bring May flowers, what does May bring?
The countdown to the last day of school.
Teachers often speak of the “warm weather effect.” With the increase of temperature, comes a decrease in the learning curve. Many things are tried in the classroom to counteract the effect of sunshine, warm temperatures and baseball season — new and exciting hands-on experiments, videos and celebration parties to mention a few. This year is different ... or is it?
Parents are faced with another two or three weeks of remote learning before summer break. That’s another two to three weeks of receiving assignments, peering at the computer or stack of papers, and estimating just how many minutes are left to this school year. Patience is wearing thin, both from students and parents, and both are wanting this year to end. What is a parent to do?
Parents are lucky they are not confined to the four walls of a classroom. They can move that study area outside. Soak up some sunshine while your child spreads out on a blanket doing lessons. Frequent breaks are suggested. Exercise, play tag ... about anything will burn off that extra energy.
A word to the wise: Summer vacation will look different. No team sports to attend or participate in. No block parties. No long and adventurous vacations. Indications are that COVID-19 restrictions will be with us throughout the summer months. So perhaps abandoning all traces of educational pursuits is not wise. You may have hated the whole idea of remote learning, but it did create some things for the kids to do while in the stay-at-home mode.
So here are some suggestions that you may want to consider to create a learning environment in disguise as adventures.
PLANT A GARDEN
Planning, planting and growing things in a garden entails all sorts of skills. If you don’t have that plot of land you can till up, pots on the patio will suffice. And the thrill of actually eating something that you have grown brings much joy.
MAKE A MOVIE
Writing, performing, directing and sharing a play or documentary get the creative juices flowing. Convert that garage into a film studio. Make props, backdrops out of old cardboard boxes and costumes. Get the entire family involved in the production. Don’t forget to invite friends to view your creation online.
TEACH LIFE SKILLS
So often people say, “Why don’t they teach kids how to balance a checkbook, or what is involved in living on a budget, or even cleaning skills?” Take this opportunity to share the household chores and responsibilities with even your younger child. It is never to soon to focus on responsibility and service.
REACH OUT TO THE COMMUNITY
Find someone in your neighborhood that needs help with yard work. Write letters to nursing home residents and hospital staff. Get involved with helping with a food drive or fundraisers.
As you count down to the end of this most unusual school year, figure out how you can make this summer count!
