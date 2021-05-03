On May 9, we will celebrate Mother’s Day. This past year has more than ever called forth the fact that mothers are so important to the education of our children.
I recall one mother as she sat across the table from me. We had just discussed the areas that her child was struggling to be successful. I spoke of reviewing daily work and how important it was to read to him every night. She looked at me with those beautiful eyes filled with tears and said, “I’m not a teacher. I can’t do this.” I knew her desperation. I also knew she was totally wrong.
Every mother is a teacher, perhaps the most important one of all.
Those of us who have chosen the teaching profession, we see your child for seven to eight hours a day. As his mother, you see him 16 to 17 hours. Your child also sees you differently. I recall the many times a student would see me at Walmart and be amazed that I actually had to buy groceries like everyone else. As a mom, you are seen though eyes that absorb everything you do. Your example is the best teacher.
Someone somewhere said, “If you want a reader, then read. If you want a writer, then write. If you want an architect, then build. If you want your child to be kind, be kind. And if you want your child to dream, share your dreams.”
But I would like to add a thought ... If you want your child to be successful, show your child failure. The pressure to be perfect destroys the willingness to try. I made it a point to daily make mistakes, try something new and not quite complete the task, and then try again. I also would fail and laugh about it. People learn from their mistakes, even if what you learn is just “don’t do that again and try something different.”
Might I suggest you pick an activity for you and your child to master. The important thing is you have to be totally unfamiliar with it, out of your comfort zone. We ask our children to do this every time we introduce a new learning concept. Together, both of you will navigate through the learning process. Be sure to express frustration, misunderstandings and feelings as you decipher this new skill. The ideal activity would be one that your child has some knowledge about and can assist you in learning, thus becoming the teacher. Nothing teaches like teaching. I remember I struggled with spelling throughout school and it wasn’t until I taught spelling I became a better speller, or at least until they invented spell check.
In the Mother song, “T is for the tears you shed to save me.” I would like to substitute, “T is for the teaching that you gave me.”
Thanks to all the moms who struggle through the homework assignments, who search through those sometimes scary backpacks, who read that one certain book a million times, and who use example as the best teacher. Enjoy your day. You are appreciated.
