Poetry is often misunderstood and looked upon as too difficult to accomplish, especially for younger children. Here are a few activities that introduce your child to poetry and the different ways he can express his feelings and observations.
Name Poems
Write the letters of your child’s first name down the left hand side of the page. Next, ask your child to think of a word that begins with the letter which describes his likes, looks or feelings. He can write one word or a phrase. The words do NOT rhyme.
Jellybeans (her favorite candy at Easter)
Always smiling (she’s a happy child)
Memory maker (scrapbooking)
Ice cream lover (vanilla is her favorite)
Entertainer (loves to perform)
Next, draw pictures around the name poem.
Shape Poems
Brainstorm phrases describing your child’s favorite animal. Next, on a piece of paper, draw an outline of that animal. Make it large enough to fill the page. Finally, write your phrases on the outside, using the outline as the “line” to write on. Another approach is to write the phrases inside the outline to fill in the shape. You might want to draw straight lines to make it easier to follow.
Haiku
This is a Japanese form of poetry. It consists of three lines. They are NOT sentences but describing words or phrases. It has a 5-7-5 pattern — 5 syllables or beats, 7 beats, then 5. Traditionally it should contain something about a season or nature but that is totally up to the author. Have your child pick a topic. Strive for descriptive words.
Spring
Fragrant lilac blooms
Mowing lawns, singing birds, sun
Sneezing, tears, sniffles
Simple Rhymes
Begin with investigating traditional nursery rhymes. I was always surprised how many children have not experienced the nursery rhymes that I memorized as a child. Many read-a-louds are based in a rhyming pattern,
Begin with fill-in-the-blank poem patterns. Choose an animal. Try to pick one that is easy to rhyme such as dog, cat, bird, snake or pig. Now think of words that rhyme with the animal. A good way to find rhyming words is to write the alphabet down the side of the paper and then write words that begin with that letter. Such as: Dog — bog, cog, fog, hog, jog, log, and so on…
Next, fill in the blanks ...
The farmer had a very big ____
who had a best friend who was a ____
They played day and night
and never did fight
but so enjoyed eating a ____.
It can make sense or not, that’s the joy of poetry. It can say whatever you want.
Also, explore children’s poetry. The simplicity and shortness of the poems reduces anxiety over long passages that may be difficult to read. Children’s poetry is often nonsense and brings lots of smiles to little faces.
While your child explores the world of poetry, join in and create a poem yourself. Be sure to save all these creations and revisit them. Poetry often reveals a window inside the mind. Enjoy the view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.