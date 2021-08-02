The word pressure has popped up in newsfeeds quite a bit this last week. We have watched as pressure on an international scale has created conversations on what effect pressure can have on lives. Pressure plays into the success of your child’s educational experience. It comes in many shapes and from many sources.
Pressure comes from expectations. The state adds pressure by creating an atmosphere of continually testing students to see if they match up to state standards. In an effort to make school systems accountable for educating youngsters, it has also created the “Do you measure up?” standard? This reality will not go away soon, so we must try to reduce the pressure on students in other ways.
Parents create their own source of pressure. Their expectations of success can motivate or paralyze a child. How a parent presents expectations determines the effect on a child’s performance.
Students often put pressure on themselves that is far greater than parent- or system-generated pressures combined. The fear of failure can manifest itself in various ways. I have seen students so afraid of making a mistake that they simply wouldn’t try anything new or, when they received anything less than perfect on a paper, they completely melted down into a spiral of panic.
How do we find a balance between motivating our child to be successful and not creating so much pressure that our student is ineffective?
Here are some suggestions:
Create an atmosphere where growth is the goal and NOT perfection. Make goals centered on improvement and ensure the goals are obtainable. Be aware of your child’s abilities. If you do not know what they are, ask your child’s teacher. Ask questions and together set goals that will motivate your child to keep trying.
Create an atmosphere where failure is acceptable. Failure is the mother of invention. If your child is afraid of failure, continue to educate him on successes that were built on continued failures until a goal was reached, such as Dr. Seuss, the Wright brothers, Thomas Edison and so many more. If your child brings home a failing grade, sit down and plan what can be done next time to improve that grade. The goal is to improve, not to get an A. Focus on solutions, not punishment.
Create a safe zone. Find something that your child excels in. It can be anything your child can do where she knows success. It doesn’t have to be tied to school. It is a place where success is easily obtainable when other areas become too threatening.
Observe your child’s reactions. Be aware of the warning signs. If frustration creates extreme reactions, if failure creates panic, if the desire and belief that improvement is possible disappears, it is time to seek help. Catch the effects of unrealistic pressure before it snowballs into a life-threatening situation.
Pressure to succeed will always be there. It is our job to help our child navigate those pressures before it comes to the breaking point.
