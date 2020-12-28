Every year about this time, we all ponder what can we do to improve ourselves in the coming year? We make those New Year resolutions and, by Jan. 15, we are disappointed that once again that we have stumbled on our journey to a “better me.”
I often asked my classroom to join in this ritual and was never disappointed in the simple and realistic goals they brought forth. I did not see the lofty goals of world peace and weight loss, but down-to-earth and reachable goals. Perhaps they were trying to tell us adults a thing or two.
Johnny’s goal was to have more recess. You see, he often had to stay inside due to misbehavior and incomplete work. So we talked about what could get him more recess, and he tried his hardest to be less disruptive in class. Did he totally eliminate his disruptive behavior? No, because Johnny was Johnny, but he did see the sunshine more often.
Mary wanted to be able to get her gym shoes on by herself. Mary hadn’t developed her fine-motor skills. Tying those shoes was a big challenge. I spoke to Mom and a pair of Velcro sneakers appeared. After a few instructions, Mary was the first in line to go to gym. Mission accomplished.
Jacob wanted to be an artist. He marveled over the pictures in his favorite storybooks and dreamed how wonderful it would be to be published one day. He was constantly drawing on his paperwork, his books and his desk. I supplied him with a drawing pad and a pencil. He created. I had him pick one drawing a week to display in the classroom. I collected his drawings and put them in a notebook I presented to him in the spring.
When making a resolution with your child, remember to make it obtainable, measurable and meaningful.
Your child’s resolution should be within reach. Do not make a resolution that is impossible to obtain for that is destined to end in failure. Encourage your child to choose a resolution that with some effort and creativity, it can be obtained.
Your child’s resolution should be able to be measured. Children do not think in abstract terms. For example, if the resolution is to be happier, how exactly do you measure that? A resolution to laugh 10 times a day can be measured, and accomplish the same goal of being happier.
Your child’s resolution should be meaningful to HIM. We can all think of things our child could improve, but unless it means something to him, it will not happen. Desire breeds success. Have your child choose his resolution with your guidance.
Post your child’s resolution and frequently check on the progress of reaching the goal. Encourage your child to keep trying and congratulate him on his success.
On this dawn of a new year, let us all pause and set some resolutions. Let us take some advice from our young ones. Make them simple. Make them obtainable. Choose something that is uniquely meaningful to us. Make 2021 the year of successes!
