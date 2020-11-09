In the world today, the phrase “It takes a village to raise a child” is so appropriate to getting your child through his educational journey.
Teachers have known this for years. A child who has the support of not only his immediate family but from his extended family grows and thrives much better than the child that is isolated.
But there are situations that limit a child’s exposure to a larger support system. The mobility of families away from other family units reduces the availability of assistance from grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. There was a day when you didn’t know the answer to your child’s question, you simply sent your child across the yard to grandma’s to get the answer. When the kids got on your nerves, you would send them over to grandma’s house for the afternoon. Not so easily done today.
Another limiting factor is the isolation of communities. Many people are not familiar with close neighbors. Society encourages limited contact with strangers. Let us not even mention the isolation that is required with this pandemic going on.
So what can you do to grow and expand your child’s support system?
Look within your household. Siblings can be a source of encouragement. They can be reading buddies for your young readers. Even pets can be read to. Pets do not judge or correct the young readers. Some libraries have added pets to their reading corners for this reason.
Use Facetime to make those connections with family members that are not close. Have your child read a book to them and vice versa. Start a reading group on Zoom. I even learned how to play Uno and Tic Tac Toe via Facetime.
Old-fashioned letter writing is making a comeback. This not only improves your child’s writing skills but gives him an outlet to express emotions and dreams. Connect with a relative that knew you as a young child and let them tell your child about when you were young. Nothing surprises a child more than to hear that Mom and Dad were actually young once.
Form a neighborhood support group of parents with children of the same age. Create a free time system. When the stress and demands get too much, ask for some free time, which, of course, can be reciprocated when they need a break. And we ALL need a break.
If grandparents are not available, look and find an elderly neighbor that your child could adopt. Ask if your child could do small chores or simply talk to them. Your child would be learning compassion and empathy.
Find a group in your community that deals with a subject that your child is interested in. If your child is fascinated with the stars or space, contact the local astronomers association. Every group has an individual that would just love to feed that interest.
Your child’s support system is made up of people of all shapes and sizes. This educational journey is not the sole responsibility of the parent. It must be shared. Gather around you individuals that will join the journey and cherish every minute of it.
