When my mother’s eyebrows wrinkled and she spoke these three words, “Mind your manners,” I knew I was doing something inappropriate. It never occurred to me to ask which manners. I just knew the expectations.
Today’s TV programming tends to exemplify poor manners and inappropriate comments. We order food through a speaker and eat it with our hands. Communication is defined by comebacks and putdowns. Our mobile society lends itself to families separated by miles and little contact with older members of the family. Have you ever heard the phrase “Don’t those kids know how to behave in public?” If you have, perhaps some social training is in order.
Several years ago, I had a fifth-grade class that had many challenges to overcome. Each had their own unique learning style, and behavioral problems were frequent. I accepted the challenge and decided if we all made it to May, I would treat them to a night out at an upscale local restaurant.
I spent several weeks instructing on the social graces that they would need to be welcomed and not feel unprepared for the evening’s festivities. I actually learned several things myself. Did you know you never just pass a single salt or pepper shaker, but always as a pair?
We covered everything from proper dress and hygiene to what constitutes proper table conversation and how to speak to a waitress. As the night grew closer, I became anxious about whether my instruction would be remembered.
The night finally arrived, and as the kids arrived at the school to get into the vans my heart swelled and my eyes filled with tears. My rag-tag group gathered around me with excitement and promise. I had given them the skills that filled them with confidence and anticipation.
As the evening progressed, the waitress pulled me aside and said she was so impressed with my group. She said beforehand the waitresses had drawn straws to see who would get our group and she had lost. She could not believe how 24 kids could manage the use of the place settings, let alone order and respond appropriately. They even knew to shake out the cloth napkin before placing it on their laps!
To this day, members of this group mention this night. That evening is one of my most treasured memories. Not that the kids remembered what I tried to instill in them, but the confidence that beamed in their eyes as they felt accepted and respected. For some, this may have been the first time to experience that feeling. This success came from spending the time on things not taught in a book but things that society requires of our children.
Children learn manners by example and practice. If you are unsure about certain social graces, there are several good etiquette books available at the library or online. No need to eat at a fancy restaurant. Do a mockup in your kitchen. Let your children know the expectations before they are called upon to use the social rules. This gift is one that keeps on giving.
