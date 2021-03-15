Don’t you love this time of year. The days get warmer, and the sun beckons you to open up the windows and let some fresh air in. You are taken over with the sudden urge to clean and refresh your surroundings.
Have you ever thought how your child’s mind and his approach to learning may need a spring cleaning?
This spring break explore new ways to learn. Clean out those cobwebs that may have formed in routine classroom activities. Sensory activities help stimulate awareness. As we hone our ability to learn through our senses, we train our brain to use our senses to give us clues to the world around us.
Hearing: Blindfold your child as he sits outside. Let him listen for a few minutes. Next, have him make three statements that are true. Now, remove the blindfold. Did he interpret the sounds correctly?
Taste: Before you do this activity, explain that all the things he will taste are edible and safe. Blindfold your child. Place your first sample either on the tip of his tongue or in a spoon. Let him describe the taste and texture. Have him guess what the sample is. Be sure to drink water between samples to clear the palette. Start with simple foods but then move into more complex flavors. You may even want to add an artificially flavored item, and your child will need to consider the texture before answering, such as a peach-flavored taffy chew.
Feel: A favorite game I often did in my classroom is touch identification bags. In a brown paper lunch bag, place an item or items from the household junk drawer. Your child may only touch the items, then guess their identity. Shaking and peeking are not allowed. Be sure to vary texture and shapes.
Smell: In a brown paper lunch bag, place a fragrant item. If it is liquid form, put it on a cotton ball. Caution should be taken here to not use chemical smells that may cause harm. Your child can only smell the opening of the bag. Be sure to add smells that are not food items, such as shampoo, deodorant or pet hair.
Sight: We use this sense so often in our normal learning. This activity focuses on interpretation of images that can be seen differently. Google: ambiguous images or ask the librarian to find a book on reverse/ambiguous images. It is very interesting to see which image your child sees. Does it differ from yours?
These activities train the your child’s brain to gather information, combine it with something that is already known and draw a conclusion. This is what the brain does when it reads. It sees forms on a page, combines it with what is already known about that image, and gleans understanding as to what is being said. Those pathways can be made through a variety of experiences, not just in a classroom. Go forth and enjoy using your senses to train your brain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.