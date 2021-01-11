Throughout my life I have seen the phrase “Success breeds success” used in the world of high finance and business. But as a classroom teacher, it is a foundation for motivation and inspiration for learning.
When a student struggles to excel in the classroom and on standardized tests, we often forget that old adage. We continually tell our students that they don’t quite measure up and stress the importance of passing those tests. I have found that if you tell someone enough that they don’t quite measure up, they will eventually believe you. I have seen time and again when you focus on the student’s failures, whether it be academic or behavioral, you eventually will destroy the desire to improve and the belief that improvement is possible. It is time for all of us to focus on successes and let the failures only define where that student is at that particular moment and to assist in setting goals to where we want them to be in the future.
What, as parents, can we do?
First and foremost, emphasize your child’s successes, no matter how small. Sometimes, staying at the status quo is a success. A small improvement is movement in the right direction.
Second, find something, anything, that your child excels in. This is so important to give him a safe haven where he can feel adequate and accepted. It does not necessarily have to be an academic subject. It can be an athletic activity, an artistic expression, a mechanically driven skill, a culinary delight or a craft. Make sure that your child has an opportunity to experience that safe zone, especially if it is a time when other areas are bombarding him with reminders of failures.
Third, give your child the taste of success in the areas that are challenging. How you do that is create mini goals for improvement. These goals need to be measureable, obtainable and especially small in nature. For example: if your child is experiencing continued failure in passing a 15-word spelling test, set a goal of one more right than the last test. If last week he got three right, then let’s try for four. Not 15, but four. Celebrate if that happens, and I mean a BIG celebration. The next week’s goal is one more right than last week. Knowing you believe he can do that will give him the motivation to get that one more. Another example: If your child is struggling with oral reading, set a goal that he reads one more paragraph than he did today. If that is three or four sentences, so be it. Celebrate that he accomplished the goal. You will be amazed at the difference in attitude that occurs when you focus on what he can do rather than what he can’t. Be very cautious not to make the goals bigger as the first accomplishments are made. The idea is to create a positive attitude about the ability to improve!
In these crazy times, it seems we want to focus on the negative. Don’t let your child be the victim. Focus on the successes, and you will soon see a long list of successes and that “I CAN DO THIS” attitude.
