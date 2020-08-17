Every child receives a list of supplies he needs to have a successful year at school. Here is a list for parents ...
These supplies will help make the trials and tribulations of instruction at home easier. Keep them handy and close to your child’s work area.
Basic 3x5 cards are used to make flash cards for vocabulary words, math facts or quiz questions. Colored cards are a bonus but not necessary. They don’t have to be lined.
Colored markers are nice but black will do. Contrast is important in writing flash cards. Some children have visual problems that make different colored markers easier to see against a white background. Experiment to see which color works best for your child.
Highlighters are used to bring attention to things. When you are reviewing returned papers or tests, you can highlight areas you need to discuss with your child. There is highlighter tape available that can be removed. This is great especially on textbooks or library books. Highlight words that need to be practiced, create a flash card, then remove tape.
Dice, two or more, are great to practice math facts. On a 3x5 card put the operation sign (+,-,x or /) and then roll the dice, one on each side of the card. Dice can also determine how long of a break your child has earned or how many minutes he needs to work.
Scrap paper can easily be grabbed when trying to explain a math problem or word decoding. A small dry erase board also works well.
Lined graph paper is helpful when trying to draw geometric figures. Large squared graph paper can be used to write math problems to ensure columns are lined up straight.
Stars and stickers are for rewards for a job well done. Visual recognition is so important. Stamps work well also. (Note: the paper doesn’t have to be totally right to earn a sticker. It is in recognition of a job well done, which might mean that this time more effort was put into the task or less mistakes were made.)
Poster board is used to make reward charts and signs of encouragement and for displaying your child’s accomplishments.
Post It notes are great for noting things that need to be remembered, hidden notes of encouragement and search-and-find games.
An egg timer is difficult to find but is perhaps the most important. It helps students manage time but also allows you to set a limit on work sessions. It is very helpful with a student that has difficulty focusing for long periods of time. Three short work sessions with breaks in between are more productive than 30 minutes of arguing and threatening. A good rule of thumb, the shorter the attention span, the shorter the work period.
Arm yourself with these tools of the trade. Keep them handy and ready. Your work sessions will be more productive and enjoyable. The end result is less stress, and we all can use less stress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.