At times, the world around us is sending negative messages about how we look, how smart we are and even how valued we are. It is only our view of ourselves that fights off all that negativity and gives us the courage to ignore or even laugh at what is said.
As adults, we find this hard at times, but for children it can be almost impossible. That is why it is so important that a child possesses a good and solid self-image.
Where does a child get that self-image? It is a combination of what that child has heard, seen and felt. A child will take cues from the world around him, evaluate that knowledge and draw conclusions. A child lacks the ability to filter that knowledge and, therefore, is greatly influenced by these cues. It is so important that a child receives more positive cues than negative ones.
Unfortunately, entertainment seems to focus on the “humor” of putting others down. It is considered funny if you point out mistakes and differences. Our children have learned this lesson well. There seems to be satisfaction in making someone else look bad, then no one is looking at you.
There is multiple opportunities to give your child positive cues throughout the day. Body language tells them they are accepted and valued. Words shouted from the rooftops or whispered in their ear can add bricks to that wall of protection that a strong self image can provide.
How to build that wall?
Write notes of encouragement and leave in your child’s school bag or on the mirror.
Catch your child doing something that he should and tell him you appreciate his effort.
Tell him how grateful you are he does his daily chores and how much his help is needed around the house.
More important, tell others how much you appreciate your child and be sure he hears you say so.
Make a sign and write daily notes on it as to why your child is special.
Include your child in decisions and let him know his opinion is valued. This can be something simple as what to have for supper to where we go on vacation.
Help him set goals and celebrate when they are reached.
Create a “What I Love About You” jar. Every day jot down that one thing that you loved about your child today. Be sure to visit and read those notes together and often.
It is said a child must hear something 50 times before he believes it. You determine whether that comment is positive or negative. It is your job as a parent to continually tell your child that he is special, creative, kind, giving and, most important, a valued member of the family. As your child matures, he uses this foundation of positive input to ward off negative vibes from others. A positive self-image gives your child the ability to make good choices not because someone told him to, but because he knows he deserves it.
