There is one educational principle that needs to be stressed — teachers need to stay sane. First-year teachers are often overwhelmed with the enormity of the tasks at hand. And, parents, you ARE all first-year teachers.
So what advice do we veteran teachers give those new teachers?
1. There are days you will hate the job and days when you’ll love it.
2. There are days that everything will look hopeless and days when you have it under control.
3. There are days that you can’t possibly get everything done and days that you actually get through your lesson plans.
4. There are days you won’t have the answers and days you will think you are Albert Einstein!
5. There are days you know how to help this kid and others when you haven’t a clue.
There are things that you can do to help yourself survive until tomorrow.
1. On those days you hate the job, quit. Not permanently, but for today. Grab your kid and snuggle up with a good book or movie. Make memories. Do remote learning outside. There’s no law that says reading time can’t be outside with a blanket and sunscreen.
2. On the days you feel hopeless, pause and realize that it’s OK. Tackle the things you must, and let the other stuff wait until tomorrow.
3. On the days that are crowded with tasks, perform the less time-consuming ones first and then tackle that one big job. Enlist others to assist you. Classroom helpers can be siblings and spouses. Delegate authority. You are in this together.
4. On the days you don’t have the answers, seek out those that do. Keep phone numbers and email addresses of other parents dealing with this new norm, and do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher if you have a question. That teacher is missing your child, too, and is struggling not being able to help on a daily basis.
5. And on those days when you haven’t a clue of what to do to help your child, remember you won’t break your child. Be ever aware of the struggle that is going on inside your child’s mind. It is twice as difficult for him and twice as frustrating. Always, and I mean ALWAYS, celebrate effort, for if a child keeps trying he will get it, maybe not in your time schedule, but he’ll get it.
And lastly, go to the teacher’s lounge. It is your refuge, your sanctuary. Ever notice that students aren’t allowed in the teacher’s lounge? This is where teachers can rest for a short time to recharge their energy and decompress. Might I suggest that you find that one place in your house? It doesn’t have to be large, or lighted, or even defined by walls but is the place that is yours and yours alone. And know you will survive and remain sane ... and so will your children.
