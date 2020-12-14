This time of year children have laser-like focus on what and how much they will receive for Christmas. They are constantly asked “What do you want for Christmas?” or “What have you asked Santa for?” The entire retail business is geared to grant every child’s wish, regardless of age.
This year is a perfect time to guide your child away from the receive end of the season to the giving end. There are ample opportunities to teach what I like to call the four joys of giving.
Giving for the sake of giving
The purest form of giving is to give without recognition or anticipation of receiving something in return. I remember my Mom making a basket of jam, jellies, canned meat and vegetables, with homemade bread and cookies, and leaving them on the doorstep of neighbors, never leaving a note or card and quietly slipping away without seeing anyone. When asked why she didn’t talk to anyone she just said, “The one that I want to know it, already knows.” You don’t know the thrill of hiding in the bushes and watching someone get your surprise until you experience it firsthand. Share these wonderful moments with your child.
Giving to say thank you
This year is full of people that have done so much to keep us going: health workers, school officials, first responders, grocery clerks, pharmacists, truck drivers and even the UPS drivers. Have your child write a simple thank you or holiday greeting and have a “Hand Out” day. This is a great tradition to start.
Giving so someone can feel special
There are many who have suffered in silence this year, those that this terrible isolation has cemented and crushed their already fragile self-image. A small present or card given by a child that says “You matter” can be a healing catalyst. Your child may have a classmate he never has said “I like you” to and just assumes he already knows. Have your child draw a Christmas tree and every bulb write reasons why he likes that friend. This goes for teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, really anyone that affects your child’s life.
Giving to give hope
There are many opportunities to get your child involved in community organizations that serve the less fortunate. Help your child learn the joy of giving time and energy to help others that may not have what he may take for granted. The quote “I was sad for I had no shoes, until I saw the man that had no feet” comes to mind.
The joy and rewards of the simple act of giving far out weighs anything your child can receive. Look at it as a gift you give your child. I still remember the warm feeling I got as I rode next to my Mom on those cold December nights after we delivered her baskets of goodies to the people so fortunate to be on her list. That warm feeling had nothing to do with the temperature in our old Chevy. It was the joy in my heart that I could do something for someone else. That warm feeling has been repeated many times and never grows old. Thanks Mom for that gift.
