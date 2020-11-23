Gratitude is defined as the quality of being thankful and the readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. What better gift can we bestow on our children than the ability to give and receive gratitude?
Children are taught to give thanks for what they receive. Gifts are acknowledged with hugs and smiles. One of the first manners taught is to say “Thank you” when receiving anything. Sometimes we wonder about their sincerity but continue to ingrain in them that gratitude is a mandatory behavior.
Receiving gratitude adds to our self worth. It tells us we are appreciated and valued. How often do we wish our children would say thank you as we perform our daily duties? Yes, they thank us when we give them presents on their birthday or holidays or when we finally give in and let them go somewhere. Let us not forget the one day a year that Mom, Dad and Grandparents are recognized.
But how often do we thank our children for all they do for us? It is very hard to give thanks as you navigate the trials of parenthood and the effort that raising children takes. But perhaps we need to stop and think what children give to us and be thankful they are here in our lives.
Perhaps we should say:
Thank you for loving me unconditionally. You don’t ask anything in return. It never occurs to you to withhold your love to achieve material gain. You will never know how much that warm hug means to me on days that seem so dark.
Thank you for your view of the world. You offer an innocent perspective of the world, and there are days I definitely need that. What is important to you is anything that affects you directly, not abstract ideas.
Thank you for your laughter. Your sense of humor lightens my mood. You love to tell jokes that often make no sense and tell riddles that are really corny. I find myself laughing not at the material presented but your infectious laugh. You are so proud when you remember the punch line.
Thank you for finding joy in the simple things. I often marvel how a large refrigerator box provides hours of entertainment, how a jar of lightning bugs intrigues you, and how walking through the woods creates an adventure.
Thank you for accepting me as I am. You could care less about what I wear or how my hair looks and even if a shower was not to be had today.
Thank you for supplying me with endless stories. My friends and I often sit down and share the wonderful and wacky things you do.
Thank you for not firing me, even when I do really stupid things. You know that I am not the perfect parent and often regret things done in the heat of the moment.
In this season of expressing gratitude, let us turn to our children and make them feel valued and accepted. No greater gift can a person bestow on another.
