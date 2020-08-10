It’s that time of the year again to practice the three R’s when creating an environment that is conducive to learning. I’m not talking about reading, writing and arithmetic but Routine, Repetition and Relaxation. These three elements are necessary to the process of learning.
No matter what format your school system is adopting this fall of 2020, learning at home is essential. For years, the classroom setting has lent itself to learning and now we are asked to transfer that setting to our homes. But where do you start?
First, you must create a space that is dedicated to learning. This space does not have to be large, decorated or furnished with desks, but it has to be designated as the space your child goes to learn.
This brings us to the first R, Routine. Children thrive on routine. When they arrive at school, it is usually the same time, same place and same routine for the day. They know the announcements come over the loud speaker. Then the class discusses what lies ahead, and each day reading is at the same time. So is math and recess. This routine gives your child a framework to work within.
This principle is the same with a home learning center. When your child is called to learn, whether it be remote or homework, it should be at the same place. Your child will know what is expected when he is within this space. Set a routine that fits your child’s learning style. If there are problems with how long your child can focus, allow frequent breaks, as long as he works when he is in the learning center. I have found an egg timer is a great tool to have. It is a visual aid that allows your child to see how much longer he needs to work on the task at hand.
The next R is Repetition. This is necessary for a child to learn. Very few children learn the first time they are introduced to new material. In fact, it takes repeated success to learn. Do not assume your child has mastered a task. Revisit new material over the span of a few days to reinforce your child’s learning. Most math programs function on this principle. Look at your child’s math homework. It usually has five problems over new material and more problems practicing old concepts. Repetition in reading is practiced by reading familiar texts, several times and new material with assistance and instruction of new words that are found.
The last R is Relaxation. The learning center has to be a nonthreatening environment. Your child needs to know that this space is safe from punishment and shame. Provide all the supplies your child may need within this space. This reduces stress and distraction of retrieving needed supplies. Relaxation also includes recess. Plan scheduled breaks where your child can get away from the learning center.
As we face a world that is chaotic at times and ever changing at best, we need to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our children. Routine, repetition and relaxation will provide everyone concerned with an environment where success is achievable.
