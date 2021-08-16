As I was waiting to pick up my granddaughter from school, it dawned on me that this 30-minute block of time I had spent in line was perhaps the first pause I had taken the entire day.
I looked around at the others waiting. What did parents do in this line before the invention of the cell phone?
It also dawned on me that if I was spending 30 minutes in line to pick her up, then probably there were just as many minutes spent dropping her off.
The drop-off line seems more frustrating. The day is just beginning and your head is swimming with plans for the day. You can hear that inner voice screaming, “THIS IS A WASTE OF TIME. HURRY UP! I HAVE PLACES TO GO!”
In contrast, the pickup line may be a welcome pause to a very hectic day. It may be the only time you have to yourself. You can play the music you want, and enjoy a few minutes of calm before the barrage of comments and details of that day’s adventures fill the car.
How you approach the drop-off line can make a world of difference. Take advantage of the captive audience. Make it a point that a conversation occurs while you are waiting. Review spelling words and vocabulary, or read the practice book that was sent home and you didn’t quite get to last night. Try to create an atmosphere of positivity, so that the last thing your child sees is your smiling face and hears how confident you are that he will try his best today. If you are not a morning person, get an audio book to share with your child. Stop it and ask, “What do you think will happen next?” Some old standbys can be played, such as 20 Questions, I Spy and trivia.
The pickup line is like you are sitting on the launch pad waiting for blast off. You know it is only a matter of time before you are propelled into the world of trying to decode the expression on your child’s face. That bundle of joy may carry with him the burdens and many frustrations of a very long day or may be brimming over with enthusiasm for a new revelation in learning ... and you have 30 seconds to figure out which.
Remember your smiling face may be the lifesaver your child needs to rescue him from a disastrous day. Ask open-ended questions such as, “What was the most exciting thing you did today? What made you laugh today? What is one thing you’ll never forget about today?” AND listen to his response. If all you get is the blank stare, recognize that maybe a few minutes of quiet are what your child needs. School is a very noisy place to be for eight hours. Another lifesaver may be a special snack waiting for him when he climbs in.
Drop-off and pickup lines are a reality in many people’s life. Take advantage of these very short periods of time during the day to communicate and connect with your child.
