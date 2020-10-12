Often, parents are faced with tough questions when it comes to helping their child with homework: When does it change from help to hurt? How do I walk that fine line between giving instruction and actually doing the work? How can I not help when I know what is at stake? How can I possibly let my child fail? How can I ignore those tears of frustration?
This is especially true if you have a child for whom learning doesn’t come easily or quickly.
In my years of teaching, I can tell you, first of all, a teacher knows when a student is not doing his own work. It is easy to determine with comparing the results of the in-class test and homework grades.
I remember a student, as I handed his homework back to him to do corrections, saying, “That has to be right. Mom never misses one. You better check the answer again.”
So, when do you help and how?
I always told my parents that guided assistance is good. First of all, it monitors if your child completed the assignment. Secondly, it tells you what your child is capable of doing, and, lastly, alerts you to areas that may need instruction and more practice.
How much help to give is determined by your child.
If your child has difficulty fully completing an assignment, then that is the first area you need to concentrate on. Encourage your student to finish. Focus on good work habits.
If concentration is an issue, break the assignment up into sections and allow breaks between sections. Give him time to relax and refocus.
If your child stops when he runs into an area he doesn’t understand and refuses to go on, tell him to let you know and you will come and help. Arrow sticky notes are another way for him to mark areas that he may have questions on, and you can go back to those after he has completed everything he can.
If your child needs help understanding written directions, read them to him. Discuss what the question is asking. Some children can read the problem but do not comprehend what is actually being asked and, therefore, answer incorrectly.
Frustration is the most difficult obstacle to overcome. Every child has a different threshold at which frustration turns to anger and learning ceases. Learn the warning signs that lead up to a meltdown, and intervene before the threshold is reached.
Lastly, if there is a time that frustration wins out, then communicate with your child’s teacher the area that is causing problems.
Perhaps terminology is at fault. Correcting your child’s work infers that it is your responsibility to make it right. May I suggest you use the word “checking.” Checking infers spotting errors, and your responsibility is to alert your child that perhaps he needs to correct his answer. The correcting is his responsibility.
It is a parent’s nature to help, but, remember, a child learns from his mistakes. At times, it is more important for a child to figure out what he did wrong, then to be right all the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.