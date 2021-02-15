Having trouble getting your child to write?
Does he balk at every suggestion?
Does he stare at you and shout, “I don’t know what to write!”
This is not uncommon. In fact, writing can be a challenge that seems just too hard or too scary to take on.
Here are a few things that may be putting those roadblocks up for emerging writers.
The fear of spelling something wrong is a big roadblock. Often, a student will focus on if the spelling is correct rather than on what needs to be said. Emphasize that the first step in writing is getting your thoughts down. The later steps will take care of spelling. The important thing is to write down things he wants to say. Start with a brainstorming session just writing down random thoughts that can be sorted out at a later time.
Another roadblock is the mindset of not being able to think of anything to write about. This is where a writing idea folder comes in handy. As your child goes about his daily life, have him put reminders of something that happened that day that was fun, exciting or scary on a slip of paper and place in the file. When he can’t think of anything to write, dig out one of those slips.
Before you discard magazines, clip out interesting pictures. Save these pictures for story starters. Have your child look at the picture and make up a story about what is happening in the picture. Ask your child what is going to happen next, what problem needs to be solved, or why is that a special place.
Finding a penpal for your child is a great way for him to practice his writing skills. The penpal doesn’t need to be the same age or gender or even in the same country. Local long-care facilities often have residents that would love to correspond with a youngster.
A traveling story is a great way to get a group of writers involved. Contact five acquaintances who would like to enter the traveling story circle. Send each participant the list of the members of the circle. Each writer will receive mail from the person above them on the list and send to the person below them. Each member writes the beginning of a story, usually two paragraphs. Then each sends their unfinished story to the person below them on the list. When that person receives the story starter they add a paragraph or two to the story and then passes it along to the next person on the list. When the circle is complete every person in the circle will have a completed story and each writer will have contributed something to everyone’s story. After the circle is complete, then the beginning author sends the other four the completed story. It is fun to see where the story has traveled. You can do this by snail mail or the internet but be sure to send a document that can be edited.
Writing can be challenging, but like anything else, if it is approached in unique ways, it can be fun and rewarding.
