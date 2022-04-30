Joseph Kennedy calls it a fluke that he got the job in the first place.
He had no experience coaching football and only limited experience playing the game. The athletic director simply thought Kennedy might be a good fit because of his military background.
Kennedy was still pondering whether he even wanted the job when he stumbled upon a 2006 movie, “Facing the Giants,” while channel surfing. The film is about a football coach who turns a losing team into a winner after deciding to praise God at the end of every game.
It was as if the Almighty had reached through the television screen. Kennedy would take that job, and he would give the glory to God.
The whole thing started quietly. At the end of his first game on the sidelines, Kennedy simply turned, faced the scoreboard, took a knee, thanked God and then walked off the field before his players had even finished singing the fight song.
Eventually, though, the coach began taking his prayer to midfield, and before long, members of his team and sometimes even members of the other team were out there praying with him.
This went on for years, and school administrators apparently had no idea. A coach for an opposing team accidentally spilled the beans when he told the principal how great it was that the school allowed such a tradition.
The principal wasn’t so sure. He called the athletic director, who called the coach, who posted a message on Facebook.
The fight was on.
Now, more than six years later, the case has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Though Kennedy claims he never pressured kids to participate in his prayers, Justice Brett Kavanaugh poked a hole in that assertion during oral arguments.
“What about the player who thinks, ‘If I don’t participate in this, I won’t start next week,’” Kavanaugh asked, “or the player who thinks, ‘If I do participate in this, I will start next week,’ and the player, like, wants to start?”
Kennedy’s lawyer, Paul Clement, responded that it was up to the coach and the school to make sure such pressure didn’t exist.
Kavanaugh seemed skeptical.
“I guess the problem at the heart of it is you’re not going to know,” he said, “because the coach is probably not going to say anything, like, ‘The reason I’m starting you is that you knelt at the 50-yard line.’”
Clement described his client’s prayers as “private religious expression,” but Justice Sonia Sotomayor wasn’t buying it.
“He’s the one who chose to publicize his prayer by doing it on the 50-yard line,” she said. “He didn’t do it on the side. He didn’t just bow his head. He got on a knee at the very center of the field.”
The whole thing had become quite the spectacle. After one game, members of the marching band were knocked down by a crowd rushing to join Kennedy for his prayer at midfield.
“I don’t know of any other religion that requires you to get at the 50-yard line, the place where post-game victory speeches are given,” observed Sotomayor. “What religion requires you to do it at that spot?”
Clement mentioned the football player who drops to a knee after a touchdown.
“There are spectators watching it, but that’s not what’s driving the religious exercise,” he said. “What’s driving the religious exercise is that’s where the event that the religious adherent is thankful for took place.”
Both sides in this fight claim to be standing up for religious freedom.
On one side, you have a public school district defending the constitutional rights of its students. On the other, you have a coach acting on a directive from God.
In this case, the coach is a Christian. Do you suppose it would make a difference if he were a Muslim? Or a Buddhist?