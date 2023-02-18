Jim Lucas is convinced the answer to public school shootings is to have more teachers packing heat.
“Sadly,” the Seymour Republican told his fellow lawmakers, “it’s something that’s necessary for the tragic world we live in today.”
Actually, it’s not.
Lucas is the author of House Bill 1177, which would allow local school districts to seek state funding to train teachers in the use of firearms. The bill, which passed the Indiana House of Representatives by a vote of 71-24, is now pending in the state Senate.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a Democrat from Terre Haute, has been a teacher for almost 30 years. She insists putting guns in classrooms won’t make them safer.
“I worry about students overpowering their teacher and taking their weapon,” Pfaff told colleagues during that same debate. “I worry about students stealing guns that are in desks. In my classroom, neither my desk nor my filing cabinet has a lock on it.”
Democratic Rep. Ed DeLaney of Indianapolis asked Lucas what would happen if parents objected to having their children in a classroom where the teacher was armed.
“In the event of an active shooter, we call people with guns,” Lucas responded.
Schools aren’t required to arm their teachers, he said, so if parents feel strongly about the issue, they can likely find a school where the teachers don’t have guns.
Lucas also pointed out that the teachers with the training called for in his bill would know how to handle a gun. The 40-hour class would be the same one required for law enforcement officers.
DeLaney wasn’t satisfied with the options Lucas was offering.
“Pull your kid out of the school, or demand to go to the other classroom,” he said. “And what’s the kid’s choice? Take it. If guns scare you, that’s your problem.”
DeLaney saw another effect of the legislation.
“What we are doing is normalizing the presence of guns everywhere,” he said.
Lucas doesn’t deny it.
A year ago, he successfully pushed through a bill eliminating the need for gun permits in the state of Indiana.
“Do you think requiring a license to exercise a constitutional right is constitutional?” he asked at the time.
The bill passed in spite of opposition from the state police and others.
During the debate on his latest measure, Lucas pointed to a case last summer where a man opened fire in a shopping mall south of Indianapolis, killing three people and injuring two others before a good guy with a gun took the killer out.
“Guns are part of the American way of life,” Lucas said. “It’s enshrined in our Constitution. It’s enshrined in our Bill of Rights.”
He spelled out the rationale for arming teachers in his closing remarks.
“When an active shooter goes into a soft target, a gun-free zone, and starts taking out unarmed people,” he said. “When that first 911 call is made to police and they are minutes away. Minutes, seconds count in those situations.”
School districts already have the ability to authorize guns in classrooms, and a handful have done that. This bill simply adds the funding for firearms training.
As Pfaff points out, though, most teachers didn’t get into the education business to become experts in the handling of guns.
“We want to teach, nurture and inspire students,” she said. “We don’t want to carry guns on our hips and normalize guns in schools.”
Wielding a firearm is not the teacher’s role, she said.
“School protection officers have jobs to protect the school, and I appreciate that,” she said. “They protect. I teach algebra. There’s no reason to switch.”
Pfaff is right. Teachers have an important job to do, and school security isn’t it.
This bill is a step in the wrong direction. The Indiana Senate should defeat it.