Joe Biden wasn’t my first choice for the Democratic presidential nomination.
He also wasn’t my second or third or even my fourth.
Still, I will not hesitate to vote for him. I would crawl through broken glass to cast that ballot.
Donald J. Trump might well be the worst president in American history, and Joe Biden is the one candidate standing in the way of a second term.
At a time when our leaders should be drawing us together, this president seems intent on driving us apart. As the nation cries out for a leader with empathy, this president seems to care only about himself.
Some of us knew Donald Trump was a bad fit for the office on the day he descended that escalator and started talking about what he considered to be the scourge of immigrants crossing our southern border.
Others knew it when he poked fun at a handicapped reporter because of a story he didn’t like. And then there was the time he seemed to defend white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia.
One of Donald J. Trump’s greatest shortcomings is his apparent inability to learn from his mistakes.
Even after enduring an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the president told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he would consider taking damaging information on political rivals from a foreign government.
“I think you might want to listen,” he said. “There isn’t anything wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, … ‘We have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”
Thus, it should have come as no surprise, I guess, when weeks later, the president made the call that led to his impeachment.
“I would like you to do us a favor though,” he said, asking the Ukraine president to launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, himself a former presidential candidate, voted to convict the president on one of the two charges he faced, but the rest of the party held firm, and the president was ultimately acquitted.
Still, the episode should hardly give voters confidence in what would happen if they gave this president four more years.
Some Trump supporters will tell you they can’t support Biden because of the way he behaves around women, but then they turn around and say they’ll vote for the guy who spoke to Billy Bush on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he said. “You can do anything.”
If you’re basing your choice in this election on the candidate’s record of sexual misconduct, there’s no contest. The president faces allegations from two dozen women. And that doesn’t count his extramarital affairs or the women he paid off to keep those indiscretions quiet.
Supporters say they like the president because he says what he thinks, but some of the things he says are blatantly racist. Others are just plain dumb.
The president had hoped to make his case to voters based on a booming economy, but that argument went out the window with his mishandling of the pandemic. Supporters will argue that any president would have struggled to manage such a crisis, but it’s a hard case to make to anyone who’s been paying attention.
And that leads, of course, to the president’s troubled relationship with the truth, his Orwellian insistence that Americans believe him rather than what they can see with their own eyes.
The president will do his best in the coming months to convince voters he’s the lesser of two evils. It’s really his only hope.
It’s also a lie.
