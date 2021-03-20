Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a warning.
“Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like, …” he said. “Everything that Democratic Senates did to Presidents Bush and Trump, everything the Republican Senate did to President Obama would be child’s play compared to the disaster that Democrats would create for their own priorities if they break the Senate.”
Break the Senate? Seriously? I hate to tell the senior senator from Kentucky, but the Senate is already broken. Of course, McConnell knows that. He’s one of the guys who broke it.
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois pointed out that under McConnell’s leadership, obstructionism had become the order of the day for Republicans. Where the Senate once dealt with a filibuster once a year or so, he said, it now deals with them all the time.
“When Senator McConnell and others come to the floor and plead for us to hang onto the traditions of the Senate, I would tell you that their interpretation of the traditions is strangling this body,” he said.
McConnell, of course, disagrees.
“The framers designed the Senate to require deliberation, to force cooperation and to ensure that federal laws in our big, diverse country earn broad enough buy-in to receive the lasting consent of the governed,” he said. “James Madison said the Senate should be a ‘complicated check’ against ‘improper acts of legislation.’ Thomas Jefferson said ‘great innovations should not be forced on slender majorities.’ ”
The real story behind the filibuster is less romantic. In testimony before a Senate committee in 2010, Sarah Binder, a professor of political science at George Washington University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the rule change that spawned the filibuster came about by mistake.
The House and Senate rule books initially were nearly identical, she said, and both had what is known as the “previous question” motion, making it possible to end debate with a simple majority.
The House still has that rule, but the Senate got rid of its version in 1806 at the suggestion of Vice President Aaron Burr, the man who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. Burr thought the rule was unneeded, but it turned out to be the only thing between the Senate and gridlock.
Minority senators didn’t figure out right away what the rule change meant, so the filibusters didn’t start immediately. The first one came in 1837.
The history of this parliamentary maneuver hasn’t always been a proud one. In the 20th century, Southern senators used it as a tool to block civil rights legislation.
Now, when many Americans think of the filibuster, they conjure an image of the 1939 Hollywood classic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” in which Jimmy Stewart’s character pours his heart and soul into a marathon performance on the Senate floor. That’s not the way things work today.
Now, in Durbin’s words, a senator can merely “phone it in,” calling for a filibuster and leaving it to the majority to scrounge around for the 60 votes needed to bring the measure to a vote.
Durbin and others have suggested that a senator seeking to derail a bill should at the very least have to take the floor for a long-winded speech.
The idea is that if senators had to put forth a bit more energy they might be a little more selective about the legislation they chose to block.
Of course, that might not matter to McConnell. He noted in his remarks that the Senate is an institution that requires unanimous consent just to turn on the lights before noon.
Will the Democratic majority find a way around his parliamentary tricks? I guess we’ll see.
