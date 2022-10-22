Mylissa Farmer was just short of 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke.
She and her boyfriend, Matthew McNeill, had taken the recommended precautions.
“We wanted this child,” McNeill told Susan Szuch of the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri.
They had named the baby Maeve, after a warrior queen, and they had already bought clothes for her. They were sure Maeve would be a daddy’s girl.
Instead, they found themselves at a hospital where physicians had devastating news. Maeve had no chance of survival if Farmer gave birth immediately, and the odds weren’t much better if she tried to wait.
Complicating the situation was Missouri’s new abortion law.
“It was hard,” Farmer recalled. “You could tell the doctors were trying to tell us what we needed to do, but at the same time, trying to protect themselves. We’re not angry with them.”
Farmer wound up at a clinic in Granite City, Illinois, east of St. Louis. She had begun to experience back pain during the drive, and by the time she and McNeill reached the clinic, Farmer was in labor.
Outside, they encountered protesters telling them they were evil.
“It was awful, you know?” Farmer recalled. “We were just going through so much. We didn’t want this, … but at the same time, we had no choice.”
Her story is far from unique.
Lauren Hall recounted her own experience in an interview with Eleanor Klibanoff of the Texas Tribune, based in Austin.
Protesters outside a Seattle abortion clinic waved pictures of bloody fetuses as she made her way to the entrance. They called her a “baby killer” and pleaded with her to choose life.
Hall fought back the urge to shout back. She wanted to tell them about the day she ran into her husband’s home office, waving that positive pregnancy test. She wanted to tell the protesters how they’d named the child Amelia. They’d even built a crib and bought pink sheets.
She wanted the protesters to know the agony she felt when she learned at 18 weeks that her child was developing without a skull or a brain, a condition the medical experts had told her was “incompatible with life.”
“It was just a matter of time before the baby died, or maybe I’d have to go through the trauma of carrying to term knowing I wasn’t bringing a baby home,” Hall recalled. “I couldn’t do that.”
A near-total abortion ban in her home state of Texas meant Hall had to travel out of state to get the care she needed.
Still, she knows she’s one of the lucky ones. A woman of more meager means would have been forced to carry the pregnancy to term.
Inside the clinic, nurses took Hall into a private room where she was joined by a physician she had never met.
“She just put her arms around me and took my hand,” Hall recalled, “and she was like, ‘I know you don’t want to be here, but you’re in good hands. We’re going to take care of you, and you’re going to be OK.’”
Hall burst into tears.
“It was just the most tender moment,” she recalled. “And it just occurred to me that the people I’ve been told my whole life are going to hell for their actions were the most kind and angelic individuals through this whole thing.”
Weeks later, both women continue to heal. And to grieve.
Farmer has been reaching out to her state’s legislators in search of answers. Why was the law worded so vaguely? Why did she have to be on the verge of death to get the medical care she needed?
She’s clear in her own assessment.
“The world is too nuanced,” she said, “to put such strict rules in place.”