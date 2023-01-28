Manny Diaz Jr. calls a proposed advanced placement course in African American studies “woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”
Diaz is Florida’s education commissioner, and he has the backing of his boss, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“What’s one of the lessons about?” DeSantis asked at a news conference. “Queer theory. Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids.”
DeSantis also objects to “intersectionality,” a term civil rights advocate Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw uses to describe the way in which multiple forms of discrimination overlap in the experiences of marginalized groups or individuals.
Crenshaw, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, is a leading scholar in critical race theory, a subject that is currently banned from Florida classrooms.
“That’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards,” DeSantis said. “We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them. When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic governor of Illinois, has an entirely different perspective.
“For some, a course such as this may be one of the first times they see their own faces and experiences reflected back to them on the page,” Pritzker wrote in a letter to the course developer, the College Board. “They deserve the opportunity, alongside their classmates, to learn the honest and accurate history of the nation they live in now.”
In his own letter to the College Board, Diaz says the course content violates Florida law. Pritzker calls that law racist and homophobic.
“I urge you to maintain your reputation as an academic institution dedicated to the advancement of students and refuse to bow to political pressure that would ask you to rewrite our nation’s true, if sometimes unpleasant, history,” he wrote. “One governor should not have the power to dictate the facts of U.S. history.”
The fight might well wind up in court. If Florida holds firm in its position, civil rights attorney Ben Crump promises a lawsuit, and he has already lined up the plaintiffs.
The class, in development for more than a decade, is now part of a pilot program at 60 schools across the country. The plan is to make it available to all schools for the 2024-25 school year.
The College Board says it will issue a revised course outline in time for the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1.
“This framework, under development since March 2022, replaces the preliminary pilot course framework under discussion to date,” the statement said. “Before a new AP course is made broadly available, it is piloted in a small number of high schools to gather feedback from high schools and colleges. The official course framework incorporates this feedback and defines what students will encounter on the AP exam for college credit and placement.”
The statement didn’t suggest the new framework had anything to do with the objections coming out of Florida, but the Florida Department of Education cheered the news anyway.
“We are glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and we are encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend,” Alex Lanfranconi, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement. “AP courses are standardized nationwide, and as a result of Florida’s strong stance against identity politics and indoctrination, students across the country will consequentially have access to an historically accurate, unbiased course.”
Pritzker says his state will be watching to make sure the class gives students the full picture they deserve. If it doesn’t, he says, it might be Illinois that will be barring the course from its classrooms.