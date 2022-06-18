Over the course of its first three hearings, the select committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6 has allowed Republicans to take center stage.
For the most part, members of his own party have been the ones laying out the case against former President Donald J. Trump.
At the latest hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, noted that in the weeks leading up to that awful day, many in the Republican Party had failed the test as they faced a choice between their oath to the country and the demands of a defeated president desperate to hang onto his job.
“But there were others who like you stood tall in the face of intimidation and put our democracy first,” Thompson told those who would testify that day.
Scanning through responses to the news coverage on social media, it’s obvious the former president still has his fans.
“The Dems are doing everything in their power to dismantle Trump,” one woman wrote. “Sickening.”
She’s far from alone.
“Rest easy knowing I am teaching my grandchildren how the entire Democratic Party along with their RINO friends and media puppets lie and will stop at nothing to destroy America,” another chimed in.
Yet another labeled the hearings political theater with the support of a few “establishment” Republicans.
“Just remember they once said our great president was a Russian agent,” he wrote. “They lied then. They lied now.”
Another Facebook user suggested the Republicans taking part in the hearings were disloyal. They were Never Trumpers, hand-picked to make it look like the investigation was bipartisan.
“You are not fooling anyone,” he wrote. “Fox News has more viewers than ALL the other media combined. Keep digging the hole deeper.”
Still another called the hearings a total joke and a waste of tax dollars.
“They do not give a damn what happened on the 6th,” he wrote. “They just want to destroy Trump and anyone that has his back.”
To hear some of the former president’s supporters tell it, this so-called insurrection just wasn’t worth worrying about.
“There are much more pertinent things our government should be focused on,” one said. “This is a complete waste of time and money. Vote Red!!”
The former president also has his detractors, of course. One took her case directly to those on the other side.
“Trump supporters, I know that you don’t want to hear the truth about your guy, but he’s Dangerous, Destructive, Traitorous and downright a Bad guy!” she wrote. “Stop pretending that what he has done to our country isn’t a total and complete disaster. Stop choosing to wantonly live in Denial! It’s time.”
Another lamented what the former president had done to his party.
“At least the Republican Party of the Nixon era had integrity,” she wrote. “Reagan, Lincoln, Roosevelt would be embarrassed to associate themselves with today’s Republican Party! Shame on Trump and all who follow him! The Republican Party needs more Liz Cheneys!”
Yet another suggested that no other president could have gotten away with the things Trump had done.
“If this was any other president, he’d be in jail already,” this person wrote. “Those people were scared for their lives and people died because of Trump and his manipulative behaviors. I hope he goes to federal prison.”
Among the Republicans testifying at the latest hearing was J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge. If then-Vice President Mike Pence had given in to Trump’s demands, Luttig said, it would have plunged the United States into a “revolution within a constitutional crisis,” the first such crisis since the founding of the republic.
It’s hard to know how many of Trump’s fellow Republicans are listening. How many, do you suppose, have even watched the hearings? How many will remain loyal to the bitter end?