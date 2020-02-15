About a month ago, I predicted Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren would be the last two candidates standing in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
That prediction isn’t looking so great at the moment.
Both candidates are still in the running, but they might not be for long.
Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. Pundits say he needs a win in South Carolina and a strong showing in Nevada to keep his campaign alive.
“It ain’t over, man,” he told supporters in South Carolina while the votes were being counted in New Hampshire. “We’re just getting started.”
Warren finished third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire, and she sounded a lot like Biden.
“Our campaign is built for the long haul,” she said, “and we are just getting started.”
I guess we’ll see.
The candidate in the best position at this point looks to be Bernie Sanders.
“We are gonna win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people across this country,” Sanders declared after his win in New Hampshire. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”
His early success is welcome news for many Republicans, who see the self-described democratic socialist as an easy target in November.
Just a word of warning: Lots of Democrats were cheering for Donald Trump to win the nomination four years ago. Be careful what you wish for.
The surprise candidates to this point have been former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all has shown that we are here to stay,” Buttigieg told supporters in New Hampshire.
He draws a clear distinction between himself and Sanders.
“We have been told by some that you must either be for revolution, or you are for the status quo,” he said.
Buttigieg argues that most Americans reject that assertion.
“The politics of ‘my way or the highway,’” he said, “is a road to re-electing Donald Trump.”
He and Klobuchar have a similar message.
“We cannot win big by out-dividing the divider-in-chief,” Klobuchar said after her surprise showing in New Hampshire. “We have to bring people with us instead of shutting them out. Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is the people in the middle, tired of the name-calling and the mudslinging, have someone to vote for in November.”
Both she and Buttigieg are going after the same group of voters, and both face the same challenge, to show they can remain as front-runners as the contest moves to the more diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina.
The Buttigieg and Klobuchar camps draw optimism from the 2008 contest between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. They’re hoping that strong showings in the first two states might lead to increased support in future contests. Obama was trailing in South Carolina, they point out, until he showed he could win in Iowa.
Will the same thing prove true for Buttigieg and Klobuchar?
If they can build on their early momentum, one or the other might still be in the running when the contest reaches Indiana in early May. If they don’t, things start looking better for Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire who decided to skip the early contests and place all of his bets on Super Tuesday.
Some are already predicting a convention showdown between the billionaire Bloomberg and the socialist Sanders. What a sight that would be.
How will it all play out? I’ve already proven that I have no idea, but I look forward to finding out.
