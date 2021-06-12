Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made no secret of her growing impatience.
“During the Obama admin, folks thought we’d have a 60 Dem majority for a while,” she tweeted. “It lasted 4 months.”
The New York congresswoman was referring to 2009, the year Barack Obama took office as president. Democrats that year held a 60-vote majority in the U.S. Senate, but they lost it when party stalwart Edward M. Kennedy died and the seat went to Republican Scott Brown.
In her tweets, Ocasio-Cortez insisted Joe Biden’s efforts to work with Republicans were playing into the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Dems are burning precious time & impact negotiating w/GOP who won’t even vote for a Jan. 6 commission,” she tweeted. “McConnell’s plan is to run out the clock. It’s a hustle. We need to move now.”
Another tweet was even more direct.
“Mitch McConnell and the Koch brothers are not worth setting the planet on fire for,” she wrote. “I know some Dems may disagree with me, but that’s my unpopular opinion of the day.”
McConnell himself pointed out the flaw in the congresswoman’s logic.
“To satisfy that particular member of Congress, I think the Democrats would have to have 60 votes in the Senate and all of them would have to be as far left as she is,” he said during an interview on Fox News. “I think her big complaint is with her own party.”
McConnell insists the Senate is not really deadlocked on every issue.
“We had six major bills so far this year passed on a bipartisan basis where we worked together and we met in the middle,” he said.
It’s hard to say whether the parties really can meet in the middle on things like infrastructure and voting rights. Their efforts so far have come up short.
McConnell, though, made another key point.
“I don’t think she could sell her agenda to her own party, much less find any kind of appeal for that on my side,” he said.
It pains me to say it, but McConnell is right.
President Joe Biden conceded as much during a recent visit to Oklahoma.
“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?’ ” he said. “Well, because Biden only has a majority of, effectively, four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”
That last bit was a cheap shot apparently aimed at Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. In a fact check, PolitiFact pointed out that on actual votes, both Manchin and Sinema had supported the president’s position 100% of the time.
Look, I understand the frustration of Ocasio-Cortez and others on the left. Working through the gridlock that has come to define Washington can’t be fun.
Still, in the midst of a struggle, it’s important to recognize who’s on your side and who’s not.
Some progressive activists have suggested ousting Manchin and Sinema in favor of candidates who are further to the left. I’d guess McConnell would stand up and cheer.
Manchin represents West Virginia, a state Donald Trump won by 39 points. Sinema represents Arizona, a state that in the recent past was represented by two Republican U.S. senators.
The reality is that a progressive like Ocasio-Cortez could never get elected in West Virginia. The same likely applies to Arizona.
What frustrated progressives need here is a reality check.
Democrats have a one-vote margin in the Senate. They can’t work just with progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. They also need to embrace moderates like Manchin and Sinema.
In the end, the party can govern with the majority it has or not at all. The choice really shouldn’t be difficult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.