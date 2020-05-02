Democrats are struggling to deal with a sexual assault complaint against presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Biden denies former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s claim that he touched her inappropriately during an encounter in the early 1990s.
“I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” Biden said during an interview Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
He denies even that she filed a complaint, saying that if such a document existed it would be stored in the National Archives.
“I’m confident there is nothing,” he said. “No one that I’m aware of filed a complaint. No one in my office at the time is aware of any such request or complaint.”
The show’s co-host, Mika Brzezinski, reminded Biden that he had contended during Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation battle that when a woman went public with such an allegation it was likely true. She asked if he still believed that.
“From the very beginning, I’ve said believing women means taking the woman’s claims seriously,” he said. “Then vet it, look into that. That’s true in this case as well. Women have a right to be heard, and the press should rigorously investigate claims they make. I’ll always uphold that principle. In the end, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the claims are false.”
Republicans, meanwhile, accuse Democrats of a double standard.
“The left, and their media allies, has one standard for Republicans and another standard for Democrats like Joe Biden,” said Steve Guest, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “The double standard is appalling.”
Among those supporting Biden is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“He is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity for our country — a person of great values,” she said. “So I’m going to remove all doubt in anyone’s mind. I have great comfort level with the situation as I see it, with all the respect in the world for any woman who comes forward, with all the highest regard for Joe Biden.”
She suggested that it was possible to support the #Metoo movement while still standing behind Biden.
“There is also due process,” she said. “And the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”
Pelosi’s remarks didn’t sit well with Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for the Bernie Sanders campaign.
“And with that went any moral credibility Democrats may have had on this issue,” she tweeted. “I just hope that other Democrats, especially women, don’t feel compelled to follow Pelosi off this cliff.”
Gray bristles at efforts to diminish Reade’s allegation.
“I wish these people understood that the story is the cover up as much as the event,” she tweeted. “It’s unlikely anyone will be able to prove what happened between Biden and Reade, but the hypocrisy from the Democratic establishment is on full display. Kavanaugh was only a year and a half ago.”
Gray thinks party leaders would be reacting differently if the second place candidate were someone other than Sanders.
“If Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg were second in the delegate count, do we think we’d be having more of a public conversation about Biden dropping out?” she tweeted.
Regardless of the allegations, Sanders supporters are not exactly flocking to the Biden campaign. A recent survey for USA Today found that 60% of those who backed the Vermont senator were not very excited or not excited at all about Biden’s impending nomination.
“What will the Democratic establishment do about it?” Gray tweeted. “Will it work to earn back the trust of those demoralized by its hypocrisy? Or will it keep shaming voters until none are left?”
I guess we’ll find out in November how it all works out.
