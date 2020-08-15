It turns out I’m a tool of the deep state.
“We now know that you’re a DEMOCRAT DEEP STATE OPERATIVE,” the note said. “YOU WILL BE EXPOSED!”
The email came in apparent response to my column endorsing Joe Biden for president.
“Your funded deep state is responsible for this crazy flip flop of unrest that the citizens of this great country are so tired of,” another note read. “So please go take a nap and try to recover your wits.”
Another writer described the column as one in a long line of unjust attacks on President Donald J. Trump.
“The idea of having Biden leading the US in his mental condition borders on absurdity,” that reader insisted. “A combination of Biden and the apparent socialist agenda you Democrats are embracing will damage our way of life much more than Trump’s sometimes unorthodox ways of handling issues.”
One reader argued that folks like me were far too focused on the president’s strained relationship with the truth.
“You and the media are the people that report the so-called news, and half of it is lies,” she said.
She suggested I should be more focused on the violence that had rocked a number of cities and states where Democrats were in charge.
“Shame on you, and shame on them,” she wrote.
Another reader criticized my ignorance.
“Trump has run this country in a professional business manner without politics,” he wrote. “The media are all for liberalism, which will lead to communism.”
More than one reader expressed concern about my hatred of the president: “You must have a miserable life,” one wrote.
Still another questioned my mental health: “You, my friend, are totally insane.”
I should acknowledge the column wasn’t really aimed at Trump voters. It was aimed at those who might be wavering in their support and those who had not yet made up their minds.
“Clearly, we disagree, and that’s one of the great things about this country,” I told one of my critics. “We both have the freedom to share our views, and we don’t have to agree on which candidate will make the best president.”
We’ll never be unanimous in our choice of candidates. No matter how much you might like or dislike the person in the White House, there will always be folks who disagree.
The real problem for our divided nation right now is not so much in our disagreements. We have always had a diversity of viewpoints.
The problem also isn’t that the discussion might get a little raucous from time to time. An impassioned debate can be a good thing in a democratic society.
No, the real problem is that we too often see those on the other side as evil, as people who are out to destroy the country.
“Do you not realize how many men and women gave their lives for our federal republic which you blatantly oppose?” one reader asked. “How do you sleep at night?!”
That sort of rhetoric isn’t entirely new. Political campaigns have always had their nasty sides, and this one will be no exception. Still, it’s worth remembering that neither party has a monopoly on virtue.
One critic had a suggestion for malcontents like me. He pointed out that he had accepted eight years of Barack Obama as the will of the people.
“You and many of your associates should do the same,” he said.
That’s not really how it works, of course. The loyal opposition in this country has never suffered in silence, and regardless of who wins in November, that’s not likely to change.
