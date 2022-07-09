On the day after a gunman climbed on a roof to rain terror on a Fourth of July parade, Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivers a rant.
“Amazingly, it was just over a week ago,” he says, “that Joe Biden single-handedly ended gun violence in the United States.”
Somehow, he doesn’t sound sincere.
“Will it make communities safer?” he asks. “Emphatically yes, said Joe Biden, ‘It’s going to save a lot of lives.’ How many lives exactly? Well, in the characteristically modest words of Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, ‘What we are doing will save thousands of lives.’ Thousands.”
Carlson insists the bipartisan reform measure won’t work, and to be honest, it isn’t the measure reform advocates wanted. It doesn’t ban the sort of weapon the killer used in his attack.
“Illinois is a state with red flag laws, assault weapons bans, every other form of gun control that authoritarians can dream up in a country that still has the Second Amendment,” Carlson says. “But the shooting happened anyway. It happened in Highland Park, which is a pretty suburb north of Chicago and once again, the shooter was exactly the person they claimed red flag laws would stop before he hurt others.”
Carlson shows the young man’s picture.
“Would you sell a gun to that guy?” he asks. “Does he seem like a nutcase? Of course, he does. So why didn’t anyone raise an alarm?”
Maybe, Carlson says, because he didn’t stand out. A lot of young men these days exist in “a solitary fantasy world of social media, porn and video games” getting high on government-endorsed marijuana.
“They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’,” Carlson tells his audience. “They’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed. They know that. They’re not that stupid, and yet the authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male. You’re privileged.’ Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that.”
Carlson mentions the alleged shooter’s previous encounters with police, including an episode in 2019 where he threatened to “kill everyone.”
“So, police took away his knives, and that was it,” Carlson says. “They didn’t follow up, and even if they had, what would they have done? Taken away his guns? You get more knives.”
Knives? Police say that gun spit out more than 70 bullets from the roof of a building in a matter of seconds. What could the killer have done if he’d been armed only with knives?
Carlson sees lots of targets for blame in such atrocities. The pharmaceutical industry. Law enforcement. The news media. Anything but guns.
He shows a clip of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaking in the immediate aftermath of the killer’s attack.
“It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Pritzker says. “A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we as a nation refuse to uphold, the freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence.”
The governor’s remarks seem to rub Carlson the wrong way.
“Does a single person watching that, does even one person watching that, believe for a second that J.B. Pritzker has had an authentic human emotion in the last 20 years, other than gluttony, greed and the lust for power?” Carlson asks. “No, no one believes that. This is politics. Disarm the law-abiding. That’s the first thing every authoritarian regime does, of course. Make sure the other side can’t fight back.”
Just to be clear, this is not about disarming law-abiding citizens. It’s about banning assault weapons with high-capacity magazines.
Carlson calls the people who would make such a suggestion morons. He argues that if a troubled young man is determined to kill people, it’s nearly impossible to stop him.
Some of us, though, insist on trying.