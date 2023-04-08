In a letter to her colleagues, Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson said she had been overcome by emotion.
Only days before, Nashville had been the scene of a school shooting, and gun control advocates had descended on the Capitol.
“When I saw thousands of people — mostly children and teenagers — protesting and demanding action from us after the slaying of six innocent people, including three 9-year-old children, it was impossible to sit idly by and continue with business as usual,” she wrote.
Johnson and fellow Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson had briefly taken over the House chambers, using a megaphone to lead the demonstrators in chants. Jones and Pearson were expelled Thursday. Johnson avoided that fate when six Republicans joined with the Democrats in opposing her ouster.
Asked why her outcome had been different than those of her Black colleagues, Johnson, who is white, didn’t hesitate.
“It might have to do with the color of our skin,” she said.
During the debate, Rep. Andrew Farmer accused Pearson of throwing a “temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn.”
“That yearning for attention, that’s what you wanted?” he asked the freshman legislator. “Well, you’re getting it now.”
Pearson fired back.
“Is what is happening outside these doors by Tennesseans who want to see change a temper tantrum?” he asked. “Sarah, whose son was at the Covenant school, showing up here demanding we do something about gun violence — is that a temper tantrum? Is elevating our voices for justice and change a temper tantrum?”
Jones was no less defiant.
“What is happening here today is a farce of democracy,” he said. “What is happening here today is a situation in which the jury has already publicly announced the verdict. What we see today is just a spectacle. What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me, but our democratic process.”
What happened to the two Democratic lawmakers is rare. In the last 157 years, the Tennessee House had expelled only two members.
One came in 1980 after a representative was found guilty of accepting a bribe. The second came in 2016 when a representative was expelled over allegations of sexual harassment.
In 2019, when Republican David Byrd was facing accusations of sexual misconduct dating to his time as a high school basketball coach three decades earlier, House Speaker Cameron Sexton suggested his colleagues should defer to the will of the voters.
Now, with three Democrats in the hot seat and Republicans holding an overwhelming majority, Sexton voiced no such reservations.
“My opinion,” he told a Nashville television station, “is they should be expelled.”
Democrats pointed out that much of the demonstration had taken place while the House was in recess, but it didn’t matter.
“The rules here are for order,” Rep. Johnny Garrett told his colleagues. “We owe that to the constituents that we represent across this state.”
Never mind that the misbehaving Democrats had already been stripped of committee assignments. They should all be sent packing.
Almost lost in the furor was what the demonstrators had been shouting about.
“We called for you all to ban assault weapons,” Jones told his colleagues, “and you respond with an assault on democracy.”
Democratic Whip Jason Powell recalled going to his son’s Little League game and seeing the red ribbons displayed in honor of one of the three children killed in the Covenant School shooting.
“I am outraged, and we should all be outraged,” he said, his voice rising. “We need to do something, and expelling Justin Jones is not the answer. It is a threat to democracy.”
Republicans acknowledged that Jones and Pearson might return to their seats rather quickly. In the end, Rep. Gino Bulso told his colleagues, their constituents will decide their fate.
And the fight will go on.