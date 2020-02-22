Indiana’s Pete Buttigieg offered a warning during the latest Democratic presidential debate.
“We’ve got to wake up as a party,” he said. “We could wake up two weeks from today, the day after Super Tuesday, and the only candidates left standing will be Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, the two most polarizing figures on this stage.”
If that were to happen, he said, Democratic voters would be left to choose “between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out.”
And that, he said, is a recipe for four more years of President Donald J. Trump.
“Most Americans don’t see where they fit if they’ve got to choose between a socialist who thinks that capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money should be the root of all power,” Buttigieg said.
The former South Bend mayor, of course, sees himself as the logical alternative.
“Let’s put forward someone who actually lives and works in a middle-class neighborhood in an industrial, Midwestern city,” he said. “Let’s put forth someone who is actually a Democrat.”
The comment drew laughter from the audience, but it also rang true. In his campaigns for mayor of New York, Bloomberg was twice elected as a Republican before winning a third term as an independent. Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist, lines up as an independent in the U.S. Senate.
The real question is whether anyone can stop Sanders, and commentators like MSNBC’s Donnie Deutsch see disaster on the horizon.
“To me, I just don’t see him having any shot in a general election, and I’m panicked,” Deutsch said of the prospect of a Sanders victory. “I am absolutely panicked.”
Deutsch has a point. Barring a dramatic shift in momentum, Sanders looks to be well on his way to winning the Democratic nomination.
Still, let’s say Deutsch is wrong. Let’s say Sanders actually can defeat Donald Trump. Let’s say a majority of Americans buy the Vermont senator’s argument that it’s time the United States joined the rest of the civilized world in guaranteeing health care as a right.
What happens then? Does “Medicare for All” have even the slightest chance of getting through Congress? And if it doesn’t, will Sanders be willing to compromise?
What’s happening to Democrats in 2020 is beginning to look a lot like what happened to the Republicans four years ago. Trump repeatedly finished at or near the top in the various contests, but for a while it looked like he might come up short of the required number of delegates to secure the nomination.
As it played out, the so-called “never Trumpers” argued that while Trump might have the largest number of delegates, most Republicans had actually voted for someone else. It wouldn’t be unreasonable, they argued, to deny the nomination to a candidate who had the support of only a minority of the party’s voters.
Democrats might soon find themselves embroiled in a similar discussion. The reality, though, is that the party in such a scenario would have no good options.
Should Sanders show up at the convention with less than the required number of delegates, some will argue that Democrats ought to choose a compromise candidate. Doing that, though, would earn the wrath of a significant number of Sanders supporters, and the result would be a fractured party, the ideal scenario for the president’s reelection effort.
The bottom line is this: If Democratic voters don’t want Sanders as their nominee, they need to coalesce around another candidate. And they need to do it soon.
