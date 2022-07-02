The vast majority of Americans supported Roe v. Wade.
That ruling 49 years ago drew a line in the sand. It said women should have the right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability. That is up to the point where the fetus could survive on its own outside the womb.
Most of us were comfortable with that. It gave a woman faced with an unwanted pregnancy a safe zone.
Now, in some states, that safe zone is gone. As soon as word leaked that the court would soon eliminate the right to abortion, Oklahoma passed a law protecting the unborn from the moment of conception. Other states had their own provisions ready to take effect, and with the new precedent now in place, more states have joined the stampede.
In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that abortion was an issue best left to the states, but almost no one really believes that. People on both sides are already pushing for national legislation.
A friend shared a social media post suggesting we make the decision even closer to home. Rather than leave it up to states, why not give that authority to counties or even cities?
“You know what,” it said. “How about we go even further and let the individual woman decide what to do? Oh, wait. ...”
Human rights shouldn’t be left to the whim of individual states. Women can’t have one set of rights in Oklahoma and another set of rights in New York.
The questions surrounding this issue are nearly endless.
Should a fertilized egg really have more rights than a fully grown woman? What will these new laws mean for in vitro fertilization? What happens to all those embryos stored in laboratories across the country?
What about abortion pills delivered through the mail? Can a state take action to ban those, too?
Before this latest ruling, the abortion debate had been about timing. At what point did an unborn child become a human being with rights overriding those of the expectant mother?
At the moment of conception? At the moment of birth? Somewhere in between?
It’s a lot to think about, and until now, many of us haven’t really wanted to do that. We’ve seen all of it as a fight between two entrenched camps.
On the one side you have the pro-choice advocates who see ending a pregnancy as a medical decision that should involve only a woman and her physician. For them, the right to abortion is a matter of personal autonomy, a question of whether women actually have control over their own bodies.
On the other side, you have pro-life advocates such as columnist Kathryn Jean Lopez of the National Review.
“Let’s talk about abortion,” she wrote in a recent column. “Let’s talk about what it actually is: Not health care. Not freedom. Death.”
Most Americans don’t see it that way.
In the days immediately after the ruling, a survey by CBS and YouGov found 32% of respondents saying abortion should be legal in their state in every case. Only 9% said it should be illegal in all cases.
The vast majority fell somewhere in the middle, believing abortion should be legal at least some of the time. The survey found 32% saying it should be legal in most cases and 27% saying it should be illegal in most cases.
But what do those numbers mean?
If you believe abortion should be legal in most cases, where would you draw the line? If you think it should be illegal in most cases, what would be the exceptions?
For nearly five decades, a lot of us haven’t given such questions much thought. We didn’t really want to talk about it.
It’s probably time to start.